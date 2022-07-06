Primal Creator Breaks Down Difference Between Seasons 1 And 2

Primal is easily one of the biggest series to come out of Adult Swim, with the bloody prehistoric animated series following a caveman and a T-rex attempting to survive in a violent world. With the creator of Samurai Jack and Dexter's Laboratory, Genndy Tartakovsky, recently signing an exclusive deal with Cartoon Network, the animator took the opportunity to talk with Entertainment Weekly to explore the journey of Spear and Fang as they search for their lost friend Mira.

Tartakovsky, in speaking with Entertainment Weekly, broke down one of the major differences between the first and second seasons of Primal, with the introduction of the mysterious Mira and how her presence has changed the world at large for Spear and Fang:

"The introduction of Mira gives light that there is more civilization out there that's more advanced. Once you get to ancient civilizations, you go instantly to, like, Pharaohs, Stargate, 10,0000 BC, all those movies. I realized everything we were talking about felt too cliché, too done. So we broke everything down and restarted, and came up with a direction that is more unique. It's gonna keep you on your toes, and basically, from [episode] 11 to 20, it's one story. That's the big difference from the first season."

The creator of Primal continued, stating how the action is set to be bigger and how season two of the bloody prehistoric series will be more "emotionally complex":

"It's even more emotionally complex. The action is on a scale beyond what we've done, and it keeps getting amped up as we go deeper and deeper into the season. There's shock in it. There's a big surprise that's either going to get people to hate me or enjoy it, but as a storyteller this is me having fun. It's super Heavy Metal–ish. It's still pulpy, but at its core the character story between Fang and Spear — it goes bonkers. That was the best surprise of the first season. It wasn't the violence — it was their relationship that people picked up on. As a filmmaker and storyteller, that's what you're most excited about."

Via Entertainment Weekly