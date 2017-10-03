‘Professor Layton’ Is Getting An Anime Series

Phoenix Wright fans isn’t the only puzzle-game getting its own anime adaptation. According to a new report, Professor Layton will be getting a TV series of its own next year.

The announcement was made in the most recent issue of Total Licensing. The magazine wrote that Professor Layton has an anime series in development and plans to debut in 2018. As of right now, the adaptation is expected to contain 26 episodes.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The Professor Layton news was housed in a feature on Level-5 and Level-5 Abby, a subsidiary of Dentsu Inc. in the U.S. The company is expected to reveal more information about the new title later this month at the Brand Licensing Europe trade show.

If you’re a Professor Layton fan, then you should know the anime isn’t the only project in the works. License Global‘s new issue reported that a “variety of content” is being developed for the franchise. The magazine also noted the franchise would debut a new Layton title next summer, but there’s no word on whether that will be the anime or not.

The anime series won’t be the first time Professor Layton has been brought to the screen. An animated film called Professor Layton and the Eternal Diva was released back in 2009. Viz Media acquired the film for U.S. fans in 2011, so audiences are ready for more of the clever series.

If you are not familiar with Professor Layton, then you should know the franchise is based on a popular puzzle game. The series follows Professor Hershel Layton and his helper Luke Triton as they solve crimes. Layton is the definition of an English gentlemen, and his brain rivals Sherlock despite lacking the latter’s sociopathic leanings. The franchise’s most recent game installment focused on Layton’s daughter Katrielle after the Professor went missing, so the upcoming anime title may revolve around the heroine as well.

[HT] ANN