Promare Expands U.S Theatrical Screening Dates

Promare has already made its way into theaters in North America, allowing US audiences to enter into the world of a brand new style of fire fighters from the legendary animation studio of TRIGGER. From the creators of Kill la Kill and Little Witch Academia, this new animated feature length film is expanding to additional theaters of the west thanks to the movie’s popularity. If you haven’t had the chance to catch this action packed, high octane anime, check out the theaters which will be screening the movie next week!

GKIDS, the English licensees of the film, revealed the news on their Official Twitter Account that Promare will be hitting additional theaters shortly around North America, promising to allow new audiences the chance to explore a “world of fire”:

Promare has been successful in both North America and Japan, clearly giving the opportunity for the film to “stretch its legs” and arrive in other locations.

Directed by Hiroyuki Imaishi and written by Kazuki Nakashima, who have previously collaborated for fan-favorite Studio Trigger projects Tengen Toppa Gurren Lagann and Kill la Kill, GKIDS has brought Promare to select theaters in the United States.

Screening times and availability will vary by location, and GKIDS officially describes Promare as such, “The first feature-length film from the acclaimed studio TRIGGER, creators of the hit series Kill la Kill and Little Witch Academia, and director Hiroyuki Imaishi (Gurren Lagann, Kill la Kill), Promare uses a bold cel-shaded visual style to tell a blistering action-adventure story, and is the spiritual successor to many of director Imaishi’s former works.

Thirty years have passed since the appearance of Burnish, a race of flame-wielding mutant beings, who destroyed half of the world with fire. When a new group of aggressive mutants calling themselves “Mad Burnish” appears, the epic battle between Galo Thymos, a new member of the anti-Burnish rescue team “Burning Rescue,” and Lio Fotia, the leader of “Mad Burnish” begins.”