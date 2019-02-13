‘Psycho-Pass’ Movie Releases New Trailer

The Psycho-Pass franchise has had a bit of a revival in Japan with a new film trilogy hitting theaters, and now that the first two films in the trilogy have made their debuts its time for the final film to hit.

To properly hype fans up for the final film in the new trilogy, which focuses on Shinya Kogami, Psycho-Pass: Sinners of the System shared a new trailer. You can see it in the video above.

Psycho-Pass: Sinners of the System is a new film trilogy directed by original series director Naoyoshi Shiotani, with screenplays from two different writers. The third film, Case 3: In the Realm Beyond Is… is written by Makoto Fukami and is currently scheduled for a release on March 18 in Japan. Each film in the trilogy focuses on a different character in the franchise, with this one centered on Kogami.

The trilogy began with Case 1: Crime and Punishment, which premiered on January 25. Directed by Naoyoshi Shiotani with a screenplay by Ryo Yoshigami, the first film features Mika Shimotsuki (voiced by Ayane Sakura) and Nobuchika Ginoza (Kenji Nojima) in the lead roles. The second film, Case 2: First Guardian, is also directed by Naoyoshi Shiotani, but this one features a screenplay from Makoto Fukami. This film features Teppei Sugo (voiced by Hiroki Touchi) and Tomonori Masaoka (voiced by Kinryuu Arimoto) as the leads.

Psycho-Pass: Sinners of the System sees a return of the series’ original opening theme, Ling Tosite Sigure’s “Adnormalize,” but will feature a remix by Masayuki Nakano. This latest trailer features a remix of the original series’ ending theme, “Nameless Monster,” from Boom Boom Satellites’ Masayuki Nakano.

There is currently no information as to whether or not this new trilogy will make its way outside of Japan in any capacity, but considering the fan demand for more projects from this franchise hopefully the trilogy will make its way to the West.

Psycho-Pass is an original anime series produced by Production I.G. in 2012. Directed by Naoyoshi Shiotani and Katsuyuki Motohiro, and written by Gen Urobuchi, the series is set in a dystopian world where public censors scan every citizen. The machine collect data to gauge the likelihood of that person committing a crime. Whenever someone’s rating is flagged, the Public Safety Bureau responds to take them out, but things get sticky when latent criminals decide they are done being persecuted ahead of their crimes. The series has since spawned a sequel series, films, and video games.