‘Psycho-Pass’ Season 3 Shares Release Window

Psycho-Pass has kept quiet on the television front for sometime, but it seems that will be changing soon. It turns out the show is ready to roll out a third season, and fans were just let in on when the project will be going live.

Not long ago, Japan hosted a familiar event known as the Fuji TV Anime Lineup Press Conference. The event saw the popular network give a rundown of the anime heading for its program blocks, and Psycho-Pass season three was teased.

It turns out the new season is slated to hit up Fuji TV this October. It will air during the Noitamina block at a yet-specified date.

“Psycho-Pass” S3 anime new character designs https://t.co/AQQSJ34Uqh

Arata Shindou (CV: Yuki Kaji)

Kei Michael Ignatoph (CV: Yuuichi Nakamura) pic.twitter.com/pagLkmxrXZ — moetron | pKjd (@pKjd) March 14, 2019

So far, few details have been released about the show’s third season, but its lead cast has been made public. Yuuki Kaji will voice Arata Shindo while Yuichi Nakamura oversees Kei Mikhail Ignatov. Director Naoyoshi Shiotani will return to Production I.G. to ensure the season comes to life.

Recently, Psycho-Pass came back into headlines thanks to some new projects, but they were all slated for the big screen. The series dropped its first film trilogy Psycho-Pass SS last winter and wrapped the story earlier this month. Now, the franchise is eager to explore its next chapter, so fans will want to keep an eye on the fall anime has it nears.

So, will you be tuning into this third season? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

Psycho-Pass is an original anime series produced by Production I.G. in 2012. Directed by Naoyoshi Shiotani and Katsuyuki Motohiro, and written by Gen Urobuchi, the series is set in a dystopian world where public censors scan every citizen. The machine collect data to gauge the likelihood of that person committing a crime. Whenever someone’s rating is flagged, the Public Safety Bureau responds to take them out, but things get sticky when latent criminals decide they are done being persecuted ahead of their crimes. The series has since spawned a sequel series, films, and video games.