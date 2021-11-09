Adi Shankar Shares Update on PUBG Animated Series

Adi Shankar has made a name for himself producing some major projects in the world of pop culture, having helped bring to life Netflix’s video game adaptation of Castlevania and being a part of the fan-favorite Dredd movie, bringing to life the world of Judge Dredd and Mega City One once again. In a recent interview with IGN, Shankar went into detail regarding a number of his upcoming projects for Netflix, including the likes of the Devil May Cry animated series as well as the Far Cry series, Captain Laserhawk, while also briefly touching upon the upcoming PUBG series.

PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds first made landfall in 2017, being one of the first major games to dive into the genre of “Battle Royale,” for the medium. Though over the years, PUBG has been battling against the likes of Fortnite and Call Of Duty: Warzone, it remains one of the biggest initial entries when it came to dropping scores of players into one environment where only one could survive. When the game first debuted, the multiplayer battle royale didn’t have much of a story to rely on, though things changed in 2019 when a trailer was released that dove further into the lore of this unique world. While the details for the upcoming series are unknown as to how close to the source material it will be, Shankar’s previous works definitely have us thinking it will pay homage to the game.

Videos by ComicBook.com

In his interview with IGN, Shankar was tight-lipped on a number of details about the upcoming video game adaptation that will explore the world of PUBG, though he mentioned that it was being “fast-tracked,” Though Adi mentioned that this would be a part of his “bootleg universe,” he also made sure to clarify that the world of PUBG won’t be crossing over with his takes on Devil May Cry and Far Cry.

Though the likes of Devil May Cry, PUBG, and Far Cry will all be receiving new series on Netflix, Shankar’s Castlevania will also be returning in the future with a new series following its successful four seasons, diving into a new generation of vampire slayers via Richter Belmont.

What project are you most excited about from the mind of Adi Shankar? What do you want to see in the upcoming PUBG adaptation? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of video game adaptations.