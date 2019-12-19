New Madoka Magica Anime to Stream on Funimation, Crunchyroll, and HIDIVE

It has been quite awhile since fans were visited by any wayward magical girls. A few years back, Puella Magi Madoka Magica enticed audiences around the world with its shojo style and looks. However, before all was said and done, the soft series revealed itself to be a brutal game-changer for the genre. Audiences have long asked for a new anime to follow up the original, and that dream will come true next year.

And to make things even better, fans overseas will be able to watch Magia Record: Puella Magi Madoka Magica Side Story. The anime has been licensed by not one but three major streaming platforms in North America.

Earlier today, Funimation put out an announcement alongside Crunchyroll and HIDIVE. Each of the sites confirmed they will be streaming Magia Record in North America starting as soon as January 4.

According to Anime News Network, Funimation will get the simulcast first on January 4 with English subtitles. It will show the series in the U.S., Canada, the U.K., Ireland, New Zealand, and Australia.

Crunchyroll and HIDIVE will follow a few days later. The sites will begin their Magia Record streams on January 11 with episodes going live from Japan “a few days after” their Japanese premiere. The same will go for HIDIVE who will upload brand-new episodes on Saturday.

For those curious about this new series, it is based on a video game that came out several years ago. Magia Record takes place in the city of Kamihama where a slew of magical girls have gathered to fight a new coven of witches. Iroha Tamaki joins the girls in order to find her younger sister Ui, and she is joined by Homura Akemi who hopes to save her friend Kaname.

You can read the official synopsis of Madoka Magica via Funimation here: “She has a loving family and best friends, laughs and cries from time to time… Madoka Kaname, an eighth grader of Mitakihara middle school, is one of those who lives such a life. One day, she had a very magical encounter. She doesn’t know if it happened by chance or by fate yet. This is a fateful encounter that can change her destiny. This is a beginning of the new story of the magical witch girls!”