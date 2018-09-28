‘Radiant’ Releases Magical New Trailer

The anime adaptation of the French manga Radiant is one of the more interesting projects of the Fall 2018 anime season, and it’s proven why with a magical new trailer amping up its impending release.

With a packed voice cast, interesting character design, and a magical new world, the newest trailer highlights why it will be a part of many fans’ schedules for the next few weeks after it officially releases October 6 in Japan.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Directed by Seiji Kishi for Studio Lerch, the voice cast for Radiant includes Yumiri Hanamori as Seth, Aoi Yuuki as Melie, Shintarou Oohata as Doc, Romi Park as Alma, Tetsu Inada as Boss, Ryohei Kimura as Piodan, Kenichi Ogata as Santori, Ayane Sakura as Lieselotte, Saori Hayami as Ulmina Bagliore, Takuma Terashima as Von Tepes, Kenta Miyake as Tork, Nao Toyama as Miss Melba, Hiroyuki Yoshino as Yaga, Kappei Yamaguchi as Master Lord Majesty, Takehito Koyasu as Grim, Koji Yusa as Dragunov, Makoto Koichi as Mister Bobley, and Sho Hayami serving as the series’ narrator.

Series composition will be handled by Makoto Uezu, character designs will be taken care of by Nozomi Kawano, and the music for the series will be overseen by Masato Koda. The opening theme for the series, “Utopia,” will be performed by 04 Limited Sazabys as well. The series is currently rumored to run for 21 episodes, though it has yet to be confirmed.

Crunchyroll has previously confirmed that it will be offering the anime series for simulcast when it begins this October. For those unfamiliar with the groundbreaking French manga by Tony Valente,Viz Media has licensed the series for an English language release.

Radiant is described as such:

“Seth is an aspiring sorcerer from the Pompo Hills area. Like all wizards, he is an “infected,” one of the few living beings who survived the contact of the Nemesis—creatures fallen from the sky that contaminate and decimate all those they touch. Being immune to them, Seth wants to become a Hunter and fight the Nemesis. But more than that, Seth wants to engage in a quest that goes beyond the simple hunt for monsters. He wants to find the Radiant, their presumed cradle. Aided by a faction of fellow sorcerers, he travels the world in search of the Radiant, under the harsh scrutiny of the Inquisition.”