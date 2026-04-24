3 Anime That Changed Animation Studios & Were Better for It

Changing animation studios isn’t uncommon for anime, but it can prove a risky move — especially if viewers already like the current style, or if the new studio approaches the storytelling differently. It’s backfired before, with series like One-Punch Man and The Seven Deadly Sins receiving complaints following such a shift. However, there are instances where swapping studios actually benefits a series. It all depends on how it’s handled.

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In some cases, a studio change arrives in conjunction with a big narrative shift, and the two complement each other well. In others, improvements stem from the new studio’s interpretation of the source material. From a fantasy anime with 300+ episodes to one of the biggest shonen series of the last two decades, these titles benefited from moving to a new studio.

3) Fairy Tail

A-1 Pictures initially produced Fairy Tail alongside Satelight, but that eventually changed, with later episodes being made by A-1 Pictures and Bridge. This shift was ultimately to the anime’s benefit, as Bridge was more committed to a faithful rendering of the manga on both a visual and narrative level. Story-wise, it leaned less into filler, and its portrayal of certain characters and events felt truer to the original. On top of that, the shift fixed design choices that deviated from the source material. It also fit with the series’ progression, with its toned-down colors and sharper imagery suiting its growing stakes and more serious themes.

2) Vinland Saga

Image Courtesy of MAPPA

Vinland Saga Season 1 was animated by Wit Studio, while MAPPA produced Season 2. And both outings were incredibly wrought, but the shift to MAPPA captured the second chapter’s less action-heavy, more mature storytelling well. Vinland Saga is an anime that saw a studio shift as its story transformed, going from a quest for revenge with lots of Viking action to a quieter, self-reflective tale (with some Viking action still in there!). The sharper, more realistic animation style felt reflective of Thorfinn growing up and gaining new perspectives, and it managed to get the smaller details and larger action pieces right.

1) Attack on Titan

Like Vinland Saga, Attack on Titan underwent a studio change at a pivotal time for the anime’s story — and its new animation style worked better for its post-time jump narrative. Funnily enough, Attack on Titan also went from Wit Studio, which animated its first three seasons, to MAPPA, which tackled its multi-part final outing. The early chapters of Attack on Titan still looked incredible under Wit Studio’s command, offering vibrant colors, stunning action, and a faithful take on the manga. MAPPA continued the latter two strengths, but its duller, grittier style was the right choice for a series that had become increasingly darker as its characters discovered what was beyond the sea.

What’s an anime that you didn’t mind changing studios partway through? Leave a comment and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!