‘Radiant’ Anime Wows With Brand-New Trailer

If you haven’t heard of Radiant, then that will all change soon enough. The fan-favorite manga is finally getting an anime, and its latest trailer shows why Radiant is going to be a force to reckon with.

Thanks to NHK, a new trailer for Radiant has appeared, and the lengthy clip gives fans a behind-the-scenes look at what it takes to bring an anime to life.

The reel begins with an intro to Radiant, a popular shonen manga created by French artist Tony Valente. Fans are given a look at the anime’s colorful world as a voiceover can be heard overheard.

“People aren’t born human, they become human,” the trailer reveals.

“This is a world overflowing with a power called Fantasia. Those who wield this power can either become heroes or devils. Monsters fall from the sky. Is it punishment from god? Or is it a demonic attack? Or is it Mother Nature’s anger?”

Moving forward, the trailer teases what the anime has in store through its crew. The show’s director and producers are shown expressing their delight at getting to animate the series. Despite being made in France, Radiant has become a well-loved shonen, and its magical roots pair well with its excitable hero.

For fans eager to check the series out, it will be going live on October 6. The fall title will be simulcast via Crunchyroll, and Viz has the license for its manga print in the U.S. You can check out the official synopsis for Radiant below:

“Seth is an aspiring sorcerer from the Pompo Hills area. Like all wizards, he is an “infected,” one of the few living beings who survived the contact of the Nemesis—creatures fallen from the sky that contaminate and decimate all those they touch. Being immune to them, Seth wants to become a Hunter and fight the Nemesis. But more than that, Seth wants to engage in a quest that goes beyond the simple hunt for monsters. He wants to find the Radiant, their presumed cradle. Aided by a faction of fellow sorcerers, he travels the world in search of the Radiant, under the harsh scrutiny of the Inquisition.”

So, what do you think about this new anime? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!