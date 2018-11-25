Naruto: Ranking The Akatsuki’s Strongest Ninja

The Akatsuki are the rebels in the world of Naruto, a secret organization that gathers the villains and protagonists in the series. The word Akatsuki literally means Dawn or Daybreak, and the group of shinobi exist outside of the hidden villages. Through the years the group was led by different leaders, and took many forms, however they have always been viewed as selfish criminals. The Akatsuki contains over 10 "official" members, as well as a group of unofficial ones, and all except for one are males. Nagato acts as the leader of the group, however he acts under the alias "Pain". The renegades come together with a common goal, to capture the Tailed Beast in order to obtain unlimited power.

One interesting thing about the Akatsuki, is that all of the members posses various forms of ninjutsu. But who among the group is the strongest? Here is our ranking of the Akatsuki according to powerlevel:

Zetsu is the spy within the Akatsuki. It also was sent when a member or agent of Akatsuki died to devour their bodies, so that no secrets would be revealed. The half plant creature worked alone mostly, and reported directly to Pain and Obito. Zetsu can split into two parts Black Zetsu and White Zetsu, and communicate through thoughts allowing them to act independently. It has many abilities and skills that make it a valuable support in battle, and in combination with others can prove to be quite strong. However alone it is not a front line fighter.

Hidan is an interesting character, because he is immortal however has some major weaknesses. If his head was severed he can't move, and he his ritual takes a long time to set up. Also he has no other attacks rather than swinging his scythe, therefore he is strong with a partner, but alone he is number nine on our list.

Konan is extremely smart, quick, and crafty. She always shows puts her team-mates safety above her own and is compassionate, and has a romantic relationship with the leader Nagato. She is known for her power with her paper Ninjutsu, able to control her paper at will and do basically anything. She can use them to fly, attack, defend, and even restrain enemies.

Deidara was a member of the Explosion Corpse, and has unique abilities and powers. He single-handedly defeated and captured Gaara, and the Fifth Kazekage, as well fought evenly with Sasuke. He is a very intelligent fighter using his exploding clay as a misdirection in order to get closer to opponents. Overall Deidara is very powerful physically and mentally, and has a great endurance to pain.

Kakuzu is an absolute monster with a wide range of jutsu, and short and long range abilities. He is a greedy person, looking at things as what they are worth, and only relying on money. With his extreme power comes risk, as when he is enraged he kills anyone around him, including members of his team. He has shown the ability to fight multiple opponents at once, and his raw speed and strength make him a force to be reckoned with. He can also remove organs of others and consume them to extend his life.

Orochimaru This legendary ninja has the life-ambition to learn all of the world's secrets. He strives to become immortal so that he can accomplish all the tasks ahead of him. This "twisted" individual is revered as a highly powerful shinobi. He can reserve chakra to summon a colossal serpent, heal and regenerate himself, and actually take the form of a giant white snake. He can transfer his soul into a new body and gain control of their body, and is not a person that you want to be face to face with in a fight.

Kisame, the tailless tailed beast, als known as the feared Monster of the Hidden Mist. This guy loves to fight, and mutilates opponents when he gets a chance. He battled an entire team single-handedly, and also fights evenly with Might Guy on multiple occasions. His chakra reserves are insanely large, and can also absorb chakra from others. He is known as a powerful swordsman, can become and summon sharks, and create a giant ocean of water at his disposal.

Obito One of the most powerful of the group, Obito the masked fighter is a pretty scary fighter. After being mended by Madara, his internal organs were replaced with plant matter. He gained the power of the Ten-Tailed Beast which when activated, can wipe out entire cities, and give him godlike strength. He has insane physical strength and also uses the power of the Sharingan, to read the attacks of others and nullify their moves. His reflexes and agility are so great that he was able to keep up with Naruto in his Nine-Tails Chaakra mode.

Itachi This guy murdered his entire clan other than his brother as a child, and then grew up to be a brilliant ninja always showing strength and prowess. He mastered the Sharingan by the age of eight, and perform one-handed seals. His mind control is what makes him so powerful, as he can trap opponents' minds in an illusory world and keeping them in torture. He can also use Susanoo which essentially makes him invincible and gives him godlike strength. He is also one of the most intelligent in the group which just makes him even more powerful.