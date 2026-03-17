Ranma 1/2, Doraemon Director Tsutomu Shibayama Dies at 84

In the anime world, directors play a significant role in bringing to life stories via television series and feature-length films. One of the longest-running directors in the industry, Tsutomu Shibayama, has spent decades lending his talents to the popular medium, with one character in particular being front and center. While the popular character known as Doraemon might not have become as big in North America as in Japan, Shibayama’s work with the figure won’t soon be forgotten. It’s with heavy hearts that we report the legendary anime director has passed away at the age of 84.

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The company Ajiado, which was formed by Tsutomu Shibayama himself, announced that the President and CEO had passed away due to lung cancer. Their official statement reads, “Our former President and CEO, Tsutomu Shibayama, passed away on March 6, 2026, due to lung cancer. He was 84 years old. After working as an animation director on shows like “Dokonjo Gaeru” and “Ganso Tensai Bakabon,” Shibayama directed the “Doraemon” film series for over 20 years. He served as chief director for the TV series “Doraemon,” and has worked as director and general director on numerous other works, including “Nintama Rantaro,” “Chibi Maruko-chan,” and “Majime ni Fumajime Kaiketsu Zorori.” All of us at the company express our heartfelt gratitude for the kindness and warm support you extended to us during your lifetime.

The statement continued, “The funeral was held privately with only close family members present, in accordance with the wishes of the bereaved family. We respectfully decline any floral tributes, monetary gifts, or visits of condolence. We are planning to hold a memorial service at a later date. We will inform you of the date, time, and location as soon as they are decided.”

Remembering Tsutomu Shibayama

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Shibayama had been a part of the animation industry since the late 1960s, working on television properties such as Perman, Rupan Sansei, and Mumin. From here, the animator would hit larger franchises, including the likes of Lupin The 3rd, Mazinger, and Chibi Maruko-Chan. As mentioned earlier in this write-up, Tsutomu worked the most in the world of the futuristic feline known as Doraemon, directing over twenty films in the franchise since hopping aboard this train in 1983. On top of the movies, the director also had a significant role to play in the television series, helping to bring to life over fifteen hundred episodes of Doraemon since the late 1970s.

The director also had a significant role in the long-running anime series, Nintama Rantaro, with this being one of his final projects as a director. First beginning in 1993, the series has well over two thousand episodes to its name, as Tsutomu aided in bringing this ninja-based comedy series to life. Unfortunately, watching this series in North America is a difficult task, though it’s well worth checking out to celebrate the work of Shibayama within the anime industry. Tsutomu might be gone, but his work won’t soon be forgotten in the anime world.

Our thoughts are with Tsutomu Shibayama’s family and friends during this difficult time.

Via Aijado