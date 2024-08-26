Ranma 1/2 Shares New Poster, Trailer Ahead of Premiere: Watch

It has been a long time coming, but at last, Ranma 1/2 is gearing up for its return. If you did not realize, it has been more than 30 years since Rumiko Takahashi’s gender-bending series came to life on the small screen. Now, the team at MAPPA Studios is set to bring Ranma 1/2 to life on Netflix this fall, and we’ve been given a new trailer teasing the debut.

As you can see below, the new trailer for Ranma 1/2 is out, and we have director Konosuke Uda to thank for piecing together the project. MAPPA Studios came together to give a fresh take on Takahashi’s hit manga, and of course, this is far from the only revival tied to the award-winning artist. It wasn’t long ago that Urusei Yatsura make its return to television, and the anime revival helped introduce the series to a new generation.

They're back!



Produced by MAPPA and directed by Konosuke Uda, a fresh adaptation of the much-loved classic will be released weekly on Netflix.



Ranma 1/2 will be available starting October 5 – release date may vary by country. pic.twitter.com/TEEba1UaGQ — Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) August 24, 2024

Now, Ranma 1/2 is gearing up for its big comeback, and it looks better than we could have imagined. And of course, the anime is already working out merchandising ahead of its October launch. The team at Viz Media has confirmed it has secured merchandise rights to Ranma 1/2, and some of those pieces will be appearing at Hot Topic. So if you want to show your love to Takahashi, well – why not wear it?

If you are not familiar with Ranma 1/2, the manga debuted under Shogakukan in August 1987, and it remains one of the artist’s most popular titles to date. The rom-com blends hilarious hijinks with martial arts action in the best way. For those wanting more info on Ranma 1/2 ahead of its October 5 premiere, no sweat. The manga is handled by Viz Media in English, and for more info on the series, you can read its official synopsis below:

“One day, teenaged martial artist Ranma Saotome went on a training mission with his father and ended up taking a dive into some cursed springs at a legendary training ground in China. Now, every time he’s splashed with cold water, he changes into a girl. His father, Genma, changes into a panda! What’s a half-guy, half-girl to do.”

