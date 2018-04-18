‘Re:Zero’ Reveals English Dub Trailer

Re:Zero -Starting Life in Another World- may have ended its run in 2016, but fans are getting plenty of new things from the series this year. Not only is the series getting a brand new OVA releasing sometime later this year, Funimation is also finally releasing an English dub of the series on home video.

Funimation is set to release the series on Blu-ray and DVD, starting with the “Season 1 Part 1” later this Summer, and have released a new trailer for the dub featuring new takes on series favorites like Emilia, Subaru, and Ram.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The English dub cast for the series includes the likes of Sean Chiplock as Subaru, Kayli Mills as Emilia, Erica Mendez as Puck, Ryan Bartley as Ram, Brianna Knickerbocker as Rem, Kira Buckland as Beatrice, Ray Chase as Roswaal, and Christine Marie Cabano as Felt.

Additional voice cast members include: Faye Mata as Priscilla, Robbie Daymond as Reinhard, Cassandra Morris as Anastasia, Sarah Williams as Felix, Marc Diraison as Wilhelm, Chris Tergliafera as Marcos, Beau Billingslea as Rom, Patrick Seitz as Kadomon, Cristina Vee as Elsa, Lucien Dodge as Chin, Arnie Pantoja as Kan, Erika Harlacher as Crusch, Keith Silverstein as Al, Xanthe Huynh as Kadomon’s Daughter, Chris Cason as Convenience Store Staff, and Ian Alden as Demon Clan Chief.

For those unfamiliar with Re:Zero – Starting Life in Another World, the series was originally created by Tappei Nagatsuki with illustrations provided by Shinichirou Otsuka. The story follows Subaru Natsuki, a homebody who wakes up in a fantasy world on his way home from the convenience store. Meeting a silver haired elf named Satella, he decides to help her on her journey to recover a stolen item.

After the two are mysteriously killed, Subaru wakes up to realize that he has gone back in time to the point when he first entered the world. Realizing he has a new power called “Return by Death,” which sends him back in time every time he dies, Subaru decides to use this new power to try and make a better life for himself in this world with the mysterious silver haired elf.

The series originally began life as a series of light novels, it has since been collected into fifteen volumes since 2014. The series was adapted into three different manga series by Daichi Matsue and Makoto Fugetsu, and was adapted into an anime series by White Fox in 2016 that ran for 25 episodes. It has been licensed for an English language release by Yen Press.