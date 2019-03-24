‘Re:Zero’ Season 2 Releases First Poster

It has been a couple of years since Re:Zero put out any new episodes, but that will change soon enough. As fans learned this weekend, the franchise is gearing up for a second season, and a first-look at the release has been made public.

A day ago, netizens were greeted with the good news about Re:Zero. After its first season ended, the fan-favorite series took a quiet hiatus and returned briefly to tout a special OVA. Now, the anime is getting a full second season, and its key visual revealed an ominous scene.

In the front, fans can see Emilia standing with Subaru Natsuki. The leads look a bit worried as they stand close in front of a rather creepy background. Standing on some steeps, the duo are surrounded by hunched barren trees, and the shadowy figure of a woman with long hair can be see with their back towards them.

The “Re:Zero” S2 anime website is now displaying its first key visual https://t.co/Jxl5PLzylj pic.twitter.com/A07LfME0Yw — moetron | pKjd (@pkjd818) March 23, 2019

At this time, there is no definitive return date for Re:Zero, but fans do know it is coming. The studio which oversaw production on season one is White Fox, and many expect the company to helm this new season as well. White Fox has kept up with Re:Zero as it has worked on two OVAs for the franchise, so it won’t be hard for animators there to revisit Natsuki once more.

Re:Zero – Starting Life in Another World is a series of light novels originally created by Tappei Nagatsuki with illustrations provided by Shinichirou Otsuka in 2014. The story follows Subaru Natsuki, a homebody who wakes up in a fantasy world on his way home from the convenience store. Meeting a silver-haired elf named Satella, he decides to help her on her journey to recover a stolen item.

After the two are mysteriously killed, Subaru wakes up to realize that he has gone back in time to the point when he first entered the world. Realizing he has a new power called “Return by Death,” which sends him back in time every time he dies, Subaru decides to use this new power to try and make a better life for himself in this world with the mysterious silver haired elf. The series was adapted into three different manga series by Daichi Matsue and Makoto Fugetsu, and was adapted into an anime series by White Fox in 2016 that ran for 25 episodes. It was also licensed for an English-language release by Yen Press.

