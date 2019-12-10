Re:Zero Season 2 Reveals Release Date

Re:Zero -Starting Life in Another World- was one of the most surprising Isekai releases of the decade, and the anime series was incredibly popular back when it released in 2016. But the first season wrapped without much word of a potential follow up, but support for the series continued through the years. Since the first season ended, Re:Zero has released two OVA specials to theaters in Japan but there’s been a demand for a full second season. Luckily, one has been confirmed to debut next year and now the official Twitter account for the series has announced that Season 2 will officially debut next Spring.

Re:Zero -Starting Life in Another World- will be premiering April 2020 in Japan, this will come after a special airing of the first season that will be re-edited into hour long episodes beginning in January. Unfortunately, there’s currently no word on an English language release for the second season or the re-edited first season as of this writing.

Not much is known about what the second season will cover, but now that it’s been slated for an April premiere we’ll begin to see more new information over the next couple of months. But it’s an ominous second season coming as the first teaser trailer and poster for the second season have featured a dark entity with multiple deaths on the horizon. But if you want to see more of these characters already, you can find them in the big Isekai crossover, Isekai Quartet, which is getting a second season too.

Originally conceived as a series of light novels written by Tappei Nagatsuki with illustrations by Shinichirou Otsuka in 2014, Re:Zero – Starting Life in Another World follows Subaru Natsuki, a homebody who wakes up in a fantasy world on his way home from the convenience store. Meeting a silver haired elf named Satella, he decides to help her on her journey to recover a stolen item. After the two are mysteriously killed, Subaru wakes up to realize that he has gone back in time to the point when he first entered the world. Realizing he has a new power called “Return by Death,” which sends him back in time every time he dies, Subaru decides to use this new power to try and make a better life for himself in this world with the mysterious silver haired elf.