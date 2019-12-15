Re:Zero Will Release Newly Cut Season One Ahead of Series’ Return

Re:Zero -Starting Life in Another World- exploded onto the Isekai anime scene when it made its initial debut back in 2016, and fans have been eagerly waiting to find out if the anime would continue ever since it wrapped its 20 plus episode run. Thankfully, we got a confirmation that a second season of the series would be coming our way next year but it’s going to be quite the gap in between the first and second seasons. Now Re:Zero is going to make up for that gap with a fun way to re-experience the first season before the new episodes begin!

Before the second season brings the series back next April, Re:Zero has announced that it will begin airing a special re-cut of Season 1 on January 1st in Japan. This will edit the first season into hour long episodes that will run through the Winter before the series’ official return as part of the Spring anime season.

Re:Zero‘s second season currently does not have a concrete release date as of this writing, but it will return next April. Presumably it will air immediately after this re-edit of the first season ends its run. There are currently no details as to how the re-edit will affect the first season, such as whether or not it will include new footage, but details will most likely come to light when it begins next year.

Unfortunately, there has yet to be a confirmation for an English language release of this re-edited first season nor the second season as of this writing either. If you want to see more of these characters already, you can find them in the big Isekai crossover, Isekai Quartet, which is getting a second season too.

Originally conceived as a series of light novels written by Tappei Nagatsuki with illustrations by Shinichirou Otsuka in 2014, Re:Zero – Starting Life in Another World follows Subaru Natsuki, a homebody who wakes up in a fantasy world on his way home from the convenience store. Meeting a silver haired elf named Satella, he decides to help her on her journey to recover a stolen item. After the two are mysteriously killed, Subaru wakes up to realize that he has gone back in time to the point when he first entered the world. Realizing he has a new power called “Return by Death,” which sends him back in time every time he dies, Subaru decides to use this new power to try and make a better life for himself in this world with the mysterious silver haired elf.