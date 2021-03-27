Record of Ragnarok Confirms Netflix Release with New Trailer

Record of Ragnarok confirmed it will be releasing on Netflix with a new trailer! Shinya Umemura, Takumi Fukui, and Ajichika's original manga series has been one series that has caught fire with an intense cult following due to its fights between mythological figures, and soon a whole new audience will get to see what the major draw is with a new anime taking on Record of Ragnarok later this year. While it previously did not have a release window or date before, Netflix has announced the new series will be releasing worldwide through the streaming service this June.

Scheduled for a release with Netflix this June, Netflix has revealed a new trailer for Record of Ragnarok to celebrate its big update during Anime Japan 2021. They even revealed a new description for the series as they describe it as such, "Record of Ragnarok is the story of 13 gods from across the globe and 13 of the world's most notable humans fighting it out in one-on-one battles to decide the fate of humanity. Based on the manga created by Azychika, Shinya Umemura and Takumi Fukui, an earnest battle of transcendental rage begins!" Check out the new trailer in the video above!

Directed by Masao Ookubo for studio Graphinica, Record of Ragnarok features Kazuyuki Fudeyasu in series composition, Masaki Sato as character designer, and Yasuharu Takanashi as composer. The opening theme for the series is titled "Kamigami" as performed by Maximum The Hormone (which you can get a tease of in the trailer), and the ending theme is titled "Fukahi" as performed by SynaG.

The central cast for Record of Ragnarok includes the likes of Miyuki Sawashiro as Brunhild, Tomoyo Kurosawa as Geir, Tomokazu Seki as Lu Bu, Hikaru Midorikawa as Thor, Wataru Takagi as Zeus, Soma Saito as Adam, Kazuhiro Yamaji as Kojiro Sasaki, Takahiro Sakurai as Poseidon, Junichi Suwabe as Hermes, Yukihiro Nozuyama as Heimdall, Sho Hayami as Odin, Tatsuhisa Suzuki as Shiva, Rie Tanaka as Aphrodite, Yoshitsugu Matsuoka as Loki, Hinata Tadokoro as Ares, Taisuke Nakano as Huginn, and Tomohiro Yamaguchi as Muninn.

