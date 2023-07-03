Record of Ragnarok Season 2 Hypes Part 2 With New Trailer

Record of Ragnarok Season 2 will finally be returning to Netflix with new episodes later this month, and Record of Ragnarok Season 2 is hyping up Part 2's big fight with a new trailer! The anime adaptation taking on Shinya Umemura, Takumi Fukui, and Ajichika's original Record of Ragnarok manga series might have originally gotten off to a rough start, but there are now a ton of fans who are glued to each of the fights between the gods and legendary heroes. But things will be shaking up for the next wave of episodes coming to Netflix this July.

Record of Ragnarok Season 2 Part 2 will be coming to Netflix later this month, and it will be featuring the first battle between gods as Buddha will be fighting on the humans' side against Zerofuku. Showcasing much of what's to come in the new episodes coming to Netflix with the next slate of Record of Ragnarok Season 2, you can check out the newest trailer for the anime below. This includes the new opening theme titled "Rude Loose Dance" as performed by Minami, so check it out:

How to Watch Record of Ragnarok Season 2

Record of Ragnarok Season 2 will be streaming Episodes 11-15 with Netflix on July 12th. New additions to the cast for the upcoming episodes include the likes of Tetsu Inada as Hajun, Ryotaro Okiayu as Hades, and Daisuke Namikawa as Beelzebub who join the likes of the previously added for Season 2, Ayumu Murase as Zerofuku, Tsubasa Yonaga as Okita Soji, Wataru Takagi as Kondo Isami, Honoka Inoue as Hlokk, and Akira Miki as Thrud. If you wanted to catch up before the new episodes hit, you can find the first season and Season 2's first ten episodes now streaming with Netflix. They tease Record of Ragnarok as such:

"This mega-popular manga series with over 6 million copies in print finally receives an anime adaptation! Representatives from throughout human history take on the world's deities in 13 one-on-one battles — and the fate of humanity is at stake! Bringing this intense world to the screen is Graphinica, the animation studio behind Juni Taisen: Zodiac War and Hello World, who have depicted many fierce 3D CG battles in anime such as Blade of the Immortal, Promare and Girls und Panzer. A thrilling and transcendent battle-action anime explodes onto the screen!"

