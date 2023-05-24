Record of Ragnarok Season 2 Drops New Poster, Key Art

Record of Ragnarok is gearing up for the return of season two, and we just got a big update on the series. Earlier today, the team behind the tournament anime gave us our first look at Record of Ragnarok season two part two. A new poster is highlighting the series, and it showcases everyone from Hades to Beelzebub and beyond.

As you can see below, the new key art for Record of Ragarok puts a few newcomers on the board. Luckily, it seems we will not have to wait long before Record of Ragnarok goes live with its next bath of episodes. Netflix has confirmed the anime will drop the second half of season two on July 12th, so netizens can put that on their calendar.

𝐑𝐄𝐂𝐎𝐑𝐃 𝐎𝐅 𝐑𝐀𝐆𝐍𝐀𝐑𝐎𝐊 𝐒𝟐 𝐏𝐀𝐑𝐓𝟐

coming to #Netflix globally on... 🔥🔥𝐉𝐔𝐋𝐘 𝟏𝟐🔥🔥



💥 New art revealed 💥

‼‼HADES and BEELZEBUB are here too‼‼



Please mark July 12 on your calender RIGHT. NOW.

If you are not caught up with Record of Ragnarok, you can catch the anime on Netflix right now. All of season one is airing as well as the first half of season two. Handled by Graphinica and Yumeta Company, Record of Ragnarok is an all-out brawler filled with adventure and dark fantasy. The anime follows a number of notable humans from throughout history that are pitted against powerful gods to prove mankind's worthiness. People like Adam (of the Bible) as well as Jack the Ripper and Buddha are brought to life for this tournament, and it would put things lightly to say their powers are intense. So if you want to binge a testosterone-fueled fight for humanity, Record of Ragnarok has what you need.

Want to know more about the dark fantasy? You can get all the details about Record of Ragnarok here courtesy of its official synopsis: "Once every millennium, the gods assemble to decide if humanity is worthy of its continued existence or if it should be destroyed! When the verdict is destruction, the final battle between the gods and mortal heroes will decide the survival or extinction of the human race-a battle known as Ragnarok! The Valkyrie Brunhilde has convinced the gods to give humanity a chance at redemption through combat in the Valhalla arena."

What do you want to see from Record of Ragnarok when season two returns? Are you all caught up on the action anime?