Regular Show’s Sequel Title Might Have Leaked

Regular Show is a series that always ramps up from the mundane to the extraordinary as park workers Mordecai and Rigby gain quite the following throughout eight seasons. While details regarding a potential sequel have been few and far between, it was confirmed earlier this year that the beloved cartoon characters would return in the future with a new series. The upcoming show has been keeping many of its secrets close to its chest in recent days but a new job listing might have spilled the beans not only on the title of Regular Show’s new series but what animation fans might expect from Mordecai and Rigby’s long-awaited comeback.

For those who might not be familiar with Regular Show, the Cartoon Network series first debuted in 2010, becoming a big enough hit to warrant eight seasons and more than two hundred and forty episodes. While the original series by creator J.G. Quintel had quite the fan-following, the series finale was quite definitive in bringing Mordecai and Rigby’s journey to a close. Many fans might have believed that the next series would revolve around the pair’s children, working at the same park their fathers had, but the new title for the follow-up series might be taking fans into the past.

Regular Show The Lost Tapes

Hilariously enough, it appears as though the Regular Show series arriving in the future had its title revealed thanks to a job description. Warner Bros. Animation is currently listing a position for an intern and listed “Regular Show Lost Tapes” as the project that the new role would be a part of. Keeping this title in mind, the upcoming television show might present new stories that took place during the first eight seasons of Regular Show, potentially giving fans more of what made them originally fall in love with the animated hit. You can check out the job listing for yourself by clicking the link here.

While Regular Show had a definitive ending, bringing back Mordecai and Rigby and diving into the adventures we never saw would make sense. This style worked well for Boom Studios, the comic book publisher that created the Regular Show comic book series. Taking place during the original eight seasons’ time frame, there should be plenty of material to mine from Mordecai and Rigby’s time working with the likes of Benson, Pops, Muscle Man, and High-Five Ghost.

Cartoon Network Revivals

Thanks to Regular Show’s popularity past its series finale, it shouldn’t come as too much of a surprise that the animated show is set to make a comeback. Mordecai and Rigby aren’t the only characters that Cartoon Network will bring back to the small screen however as Adventure Time is set for a return. Earlier this summer, it was announced that Adventure Time: Fionna And Cake would receive a second season but that’s not all. An Adventure Time movie is in the works along with Heyo BMO and Adventure Time: Side Quests.

Surprisingly enough, there has never been a crossover special and/or series that saw Regular Show and Adventure Time crossing paths. With the two Cartoon Network series often being thought of hand in hand, and both franchises looking to make a comeback Mordecai, Rigby, Jake, and Finn might one day enter each others’ worlds. As of the writing of this article, no release date details have been dropped when it comes to Regular Show Lost Tapes though we’ll be sure to let you know once it does.

