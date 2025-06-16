Rent-A-Girlfriend Season 4 Confirms Streaming Release Date & New Mini Look

Rent-A-Girlfriend is set to be one of the headliners of this summer’s anime lineup, adapting one of its most popular and pivotal story arcs yet, with a new poster in addition to the streaming date having been released. With less than a month to go until the anime finally comes back and kicks off its fourth installment, this drama and twist-filled season will finally see the most progress yet in the complicated and controversial relationship between Kazuya and Chizuru.

The official X (formerly Twitter) account of the Rent-A-Girlfriend manga confirmed that the first episode of Season 4 will have an advance streaming of the first episode on July 1st, although this is currently only in Japan. The season will be available on Crunchyroll worldwide soon after, starting July 4th for fans in the West. Furthermore, the fifth key visual of the season has been revealed, depicting Mini Yaemori, one of the integral characters in this arc and one of the reasons Kazuya’s relationship has progressed. About 2 weeks remain until the anime starts airing again, and the long-awaited arc is almost here.

The Hawaii Arc Starts Airing Soon

TMS Entertainment

The Hawaii Trip Arc unfolds during a group vacation at Spa Resort Hawaiians, organized by Nagomi Kinoshita to enhance the relationships among the participants. Attendees include Kazuya, Chizuru, Mami, Ruka, as well as Kazuya’s friends, parents, and grandparents. The tension escalates as Kazuya and Chizuru strive to uphold their fake relationship in front of everyone while Mami diligently attempts to reveal the truth. This results in some of the most engaging storylines and character development in the series, making this season essential viewing.

TMS Entertainment will be animating season 4 yet again, with the season being scheduled for 2 split cours, which is approximately 24-25 episodes. Kazuomi Oga, who directed the first two seasons, will come to helm the season, with Mitsutaka Hirota in charge of the series composition. Kanna Hirayama (Oshi no Ko) will be the character designer and Hajime Takakukawa (Black Clover, Kingdom) will be the sound director.ClariS is singing the opening theme titled “Umitsuki,” while Regal Lily is providing the ending theme song called “Boku no Vega” (My Vega).

Kazuya, a heartbroken college student, hires a rental girlfriend, Chizuru after being dumped by Mami. Though charmed at first, he suspects Chizuru’s kindness is fake and rates her poorly. She angrily reveals her true personality. When Kazuya’s grandmother falls ill, they rush to the hospital, where he impulsively claims Chizuru is his girlfriend. Forced to keep up the act, the two face emotional chaos, ex-girlfriends, and growing complications in their fake relationship.

The past 3 seasons might have moved Chizuru and Kazuya’s relationship at a snail’s pace, but from now on, their romance will be challenged and progress very quickly. With the group composed of Kazuya’s spiteful ex, his parents, and friends going for a vacation, there’s no telling what drama could unfold. Rent-A-Girlfriend‘s Hawaii Arc is, fortunately, going for 6 months straight, more than the previous seasons, and fans should strap in for this turning point.