Rent-a-Girlfriend Season 4 Drops Hawaii Arc Trailer: Watch

Rent-a-Girlfriend is gearing up to return for a new wave of episodes later this Summer, and Rent-a-Girlfriend has dropped a new look at what to expect from Season 4’s big arc with a new trailer and poster. Rent-a-Girlfriend Season 4 took a while to confirm it was going to be in the works as it wasn’t announced until a year after the third season came to an end. That wait then continued when it was later confirmed that the fourth season would also be coming some time in 2025. Now that wait for these new episodes will thankfully be over soon enough.

Rent-a-Girlfriend previously confirmed that Season 4 of the anime would be dropping some time this July, and confirmed that it would be adapting the Hawaii Arc from Reiji Miyajima’s original manga series when it hits. This is further confirmed with the newest teaser trailer for the new episodes ahead of their premiere this July, which teases one of the huge events from the Hawaii Arc that fans can’t wait to see in motion later this year. Check it out in the video above along with the new poster for Mami Nanami below too.

What to Know for Rent-a-Girlfriend Season 4

Rent-a-Girlfriend Season 4 will be making its debut some time this July as part of the Summer 2025 anime schedule, but has yet to confirm a release date as of the time of this publication. Kazuomi Kogi will be returning from the first two seasons of the anime to direct Rent-a-Girlfriend Season 4 for TMS Entertainment (replacing the third season director, Shin’ya Une). Mitsutaka Hirota will be returning to handle the composition for the series, Kanna Hirayama will be returning to handle the character designs, and Kenichi Maeyamada will be composing the music for the anime once more.

Rent-a-Girlfriend Season 4 will also feature a returning voice cast including Shun Horie as Kazuya Kinoshita, Sora Amamiya as Chizuru Mizuhara, Aoi Yuki as Mami Nanami, Nao Toyama as Ruka Sarashina, Rie Takahashi as Sumi Sakurasawa, and Yu Serizawa as Mini Yaemori. There might be some new faces in the coming episodes as well, but those are being kept under wraps as of the time of this publication. With the new season hitting later this Summer, it likely means we’ll be seeing much more of it in the coming months as well.

What’s New for Rent-a-Girlfriend Season 4

Rent-a-Girlfriend Season 4 will be adapting the Hawaii Arc from Reiji Miyajima’s original manga series, and has been confirmed to run for two cours of episodes. There will be a break in between these releases, however, with the first half of the season coming this Summer, and the second half of the season coming some time in 2026. But concrete release plans for the second half of the season have yet to be detailed. For now, it’s a great time to catch up with the first three seasons of the Rent-a-Girlfriend TV anime now streaming exclusively with Crunchyroll.

This was an eventful arc for the original manga because of some of the events that have gone down, but not for great reasons. It has some of the more wild events that people remember for quite a negative reason, and that might help blow up the anime in a wild new way when it all gets adapted. As many other romantic comedies are coming to their respective ends, Rent-a-Girlfriend is going strong with no signs of slowing down any time soon. And there will always be an audience for the experience it offers.