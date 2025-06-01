Rent-a-Girlfriend Season 4 Sets Release Date With Cute New Promo

Rent-a-Girlfriend is now in the works on coming back with a new season of episodes later this Summer, and the anime has finally set a release date for its big comeback with a cute new poster. Rent-a-Girlfriend is gearing up for a seasonally appropriate arc coming later this Summer, and the fourth season of the anime is going to be hitting a climax that fans have been hoping to see come to life for quite some time. Now as more heroines enter the mix, Reiji Miyajima’s original manga release is about to find a whole new kind of life with this new season.

Rent-a-Girlfriend Season 4 previously revealed that it was going to be releasing some time this July as part of the jam packed Summer 2025 anime schedule, and a new update has now confirmed that it will be officially premiering in Japan on July 4th. To celebrate the new release date confirmation (as well as confirmation of a few more details about its upcoming release), Rent-a-Girlfriend Season 4 has dropped an adorable new poster featuring a date with Sumi Sakurasawa. You can check it out below.

What’s New for Rent-a-Girlfriend Season 4?

Rent-a-Girlfriend Season 4 will be officially debuting in Japan on July 4th, and Crunchyroll has announced they will be streaming the new episodes alongside their initial premiere for fans in other territories. This new season will be split into two cours of episodes, with a break taking place in between. So that means Rent-a-Girlfriend Season 4’s first half will be airing this Summer, with the second half then returning for its final wave of episodes some time in the Winter 2026 anime schedule. Kazuomi Kogi will also be returning from the first two seasons of the anime to direct Rent-a-Girlfriend Season 4 for TMS Entertainment (replacing the third season director, Shin’ya Une).

Rent-a-Girlfriend Season 4 will also feature a returning voice cast including Shun Horie as Kazuya Kinoshita, Sora Amamiya as Chizuru Mizuhara, Aoi Yuki as Mami Nanami, Nao Toyama as Ruka Sarashina, Rie Takahashi as Sumi Sakurasawa, and Yu Serizawa as Mini Yaemori. Through this latest update that also confirmed the release date, it was also announced that the new opening theme for the season will be titled “Umitsuki” as performed by ClariS. As for the new ending theme, it’s titled “Boku no Vega” as performed by Regallily.

What to Know for Rent-a-Girlfriend Season 4

Rent-a-Girlfriend Season 4 will be adapting the highly anticipated Hawaii Arc from Reiji Miyajima’s original manga series, and it’s going to be one of the messiest seasons yet as a result. Fans have been waiting for this for quite a while, and it has a big scene that fans have infamously been pointed too as something they want to see animated. Thankfully the wait won’t be for much longer as these new episodes are coming soon.

Rent-a-Girlfriend Season 4 will be streaming later this Summer, but you can currently catch up with everything that’s happened with the first three seasons with Crunchyroll in the meantime. As for what’s coming in these new episodes, Crunchyroll teases the upcoming season as such, “Kazuya’s ready to confess with the lush paradise of Hawaii as a backdrop. But renting Chizuru for the dream trip turns into a war zone of love due to Ruka’s aggressive advances and Mami’s scheming. Despite the chaos, this is Kazuya’s moment to bare his heart. Will his words reach Chizuru? And if they do, what will she even say?”

Are you excited for Rent-a-Girlfriend Season 4? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments!