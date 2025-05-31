My Dress-Up Darling Season 2 and More Summer 2025 Anime Hits Are Coming to Crunchyroll

The Summer 2025 anime schedule is almost upon us, and Crunchyroll has announced they have licensed some big new additions with My Dress-Up Darling Season 2, Rent-a-Girlfriend Season 4 and much more. The first half of 2025 has been off to a very strong start as there have been a number of major anime releases to watch through the Winter and Spring schedules. But while the first half of the year has come with some of the biggest hits, it’s still only beginning as the Summer 2025 anime schedule is looking to be the most jam packed that anime fans have seen thus far.

Crunchyroll took the stage during CCXP Mexico and confirmed some big licenses for the Summer 2025 anime schedule. They will be exclusively streaming My Dress-Up Darling Season 2 and Rent-a-Girlfriend Season 4 for fans in territories outside of Asia when the new episodes hit Japan, and there are a few more major licenses they have announced that fans will want to check out the streaming service for either this Summer or later throughout the year. Check out the new trailer for My Dress-Up Darling Season 2 below.

Crunchyroll Announces New Summer 2025 Licenses

Joining Crunchyroll’s streaming service this Summer and beyond are the likes of:

My Dress-Up Darling Season 2

Rent-a-Girlfriend Season 4

Clevatess

A Couple of Cuckoos Season 2

Scooped Up By An S-Rank Adventurer!

Watari-kun’s ****** Is About to Collapse

Sentenced to Be a Hero

Campfire Cooking in Another World with My Absurd Skill Season 2

Some of these new releases like My Dress-Up Darling Season 2 and Rent-a-Girlfriend Season 4 are currently scheduled to make their debut this July, but have yet to confirm a release date as of the time of this publication. While some of these licenses are currently scheduled for much later in the year such as Campfire Cooking in Another World with My Absurd Skill Season 2, which is currently slated for a release some time later this October as part of the Fall 2025 anime schedule. Which also means that Crunchyroll is really stacking it up through the rest of the year.

What’s Next for the Summer 2025 Anime Season?

As for the Summer 2025 anime schedule as a whole, there are lots of new anime seasons to look forward to. It’s too early for many of them to have confirmed their release dates, but we’re about to get a whole new wave of updates soon as we round out the final month of the Spring 2025 anime schedule. Largely, Summer 2025 has a ton of sequel seasons to big name franchises like My Dress-Up Darling and Rent-a-Girlfriend Season 4. There are a few brand new adaptations, and even some originals, but this Summer is going to be a very sequel heavy few months.

Crunchyroll has also yet to reveal their full line up of offerings for the Summer 2025 anime season, but they have already locked down some of the biggest comebacks. In the meantime, you can catch up with the first season of My Dress-Up Darling and the first three seasons of Rent-a-Girlfriend currently streaming with the service. It’s been a while since both of these shows were active, so a refresher is going to be necessary for many fans who have not rewatched these shows since their initial premiere.

Which new anime are you excited to see with Crunchyroll later this Summer and beyond? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments!