Rent-A-Girlfriend Drops New Season 4 Trailer: Watch

Rent-A-Girlfriend‘s upcoming Season 4 is set to adapt one of the series’ biggest and most exciting arcs yet, and with only a few days until the anime returns for another instalment, a trailer has been unveiled, as well as the opening song of the anime. The season has a lot going for it, and with everything ready for yet another drama-filled and controversial storyline, Rent-A-Girlfriend‘s return will definitely be one of the summer 2025 anime season’s biggest series.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The official X (formerly Twitter) account of the Rent-A-Girlfriend anime has just revealed a new promotional video for its upcoming fourth season, which is scheduled to start airing on July 5, 2025, and will be available to stream on Crunchyroll. Furthermore, the opening theme is titled “Umitsuki” and will be performed by ClariS (Puella Magi Madoka Magica, Nisekoi). With almost 2 weeks left until the official debut of the season’s biggest romcom anime, alongside My Dress-Up Darling and The Fragrant Flower Blooms with Dignity.

Chizuru And Kazuya’s Relationship Finally Sees Progress

Play video

The Hawaii Trip Arc takes place during a group vacation at Spa Resort Hawaiians, which Nagomi Kinoshita has organised to strengthen the bonds among the attendees. Participants include Kazuya, Chizuru, Mami, Ruka, along with Kazuya’s friends, parents, and grandparents. As the story progresses, tension heightens as Kazuya and Chizuru work to maintain their fabricated relationship in front of everyone while Mami is determined to uncover the truth. This leads to some of the most captivating plotlines and character development in the series, making this season a must-watch.

From the trailer, you can see Chizuru’s angst and dread upon finding out that Mami would be accompanying, and it seems the staff have done a good job making the season as good-looking as possible. Besides the season, adapting the long-awaited arc that will definitely be generating lots of discourse, fans should be excited knowing that this season will go on for 6 months, as Season 4 is scheduled to air for 24 episodes. This ensures good continuity of content that will not leave fans on a cliffhanger or anything of the sort. Summer 2025 might be packed with strong anime of the year potentials such as Gachiakuta, Dandadan, and more, but Rent-A-Girlfriend still maintains a loyal fanbase and will definitely be a headliner of the season.