Return of Beloved Anime Gets New Look 1 Month After 2025’s Best Finale

Yona of the Dawn, one of the best Shojo series of all time, is returning with a second season after making fans wait for a decade. The sequel was confirmed in December 2025, right alongside the manga finale, which concluded the story on a bittersweet note. The historical fantasy series began serialization in Hakusensha’s Hana to Yume magazine in 2009 and ended its 16-year-long journey with an announcement that fans were waiting for. The series’ popularity skyrocketed in 2014 when Studio Pierrot released an anime adaptation, following Yona’s journey as she embarks on a quest to seek power and protect the kingdom on her own terms. Her awaited 16th birthday turns into a nightmare when her crush, Soo-won, murders her father in cold blood and attempts to do the same to her.

Thanks to her childhood friend and bodyguard, Hak, she flees the castle only to find out the two of them have nowhere left to go. Stripped of the life she has known so far, Yona embarks on a journey to gather the legendary four Dragon Warriors and fulfill her destiny as the Princess of the Kouka Kingdom. The manga will release its Volume 47, the second and final volume, on February 20th, 2026. The release date is limited to Japan, as international fans await the translated versions. The manga has released another gorgeous volume cover, as the upcoming one features Yona protecting Hak during the chaos caused by the Dragon Gods.

Yona of the Dawn Season 2 Will Continue The Main Characters’ Journey

Image Courtesy of Hakusensha

The first season of the anime concludes shortly after Yona, Hak, and Yoon gather all the Dragon Warriors. Yona is still unable to decide her next step, and Zeno’s questions force her to plan her future ahead. The upcoming season 2 will continue her journey as she strives to change the Kouka Kingdom that has been slowly dying since her father’s reign. The group will travel all across the kingdom and beyond, unraveling the corruption and crime hidden in the streets and hidden alleys.

Additionally, the series will also emphasize the truth behind the prophecy and the legend that Iksoo, the oracle, spoke of. The anime has only confirmed its sequel without a visual or any kind of teaser, which also means there’s not a release window yet. While the sequel hasn’t shared any updates for now, we can expect more information this year.

The first season of the anime is currently streaming on Crunchyroll, and you can buy the physical and digital copies of 45 manga volumes on the official Viz Media website. Along with the upcoming Volume 47, the series will also release a special edition artbook including 64 pages in A5 format. The final Volume 48 will likely be shorter than the rest, consisting of only two chapters and a side story, which has yet to reveal its release date.

