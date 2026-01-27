Isekai’s Most Popular Crossover is Coming to an End

The isekai genre has become a major power player in the anime world in recent years, as the typical story structure of dropping a mundane protagonist into a magical and/or unbelievable world has resonated with fans. Franchises like Sword Art Online, Shangri-La Frontier, Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation, and countless others have become some of the biggest anime series around. Unfortunately, this doesn’t mean that every isekai project is set to be around forever. In a recent update, one of the biggest crossovers in the isekai space has announced that it will be closing up shop sooner than many anime fans might have expected.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Isekai Isekai might not be an anime, but it is easily the biggest crossover that brings together several isekai universes under one roof. The mobile game arrived in January of last year and had a legendary roster featuring Shangri-La Frontier, Uncle From Another World, That Time I Got Reincarnated As a Slime, Reincarnated as a Word, Jobless Reincarnation, and almost too many more to count. Unfortunately, the creators of the game recently confirmed that the game will be shutting down on Monday, April 27th of this year. Even before the game officially closes its doors, big changes have already taken place, according to the game makers.

Isekai Isekai, We Barely Knew You

COLOPL

The official statement from game maker COLOPL reads as such, “We have continued to provide services for Isekai Isekai thanks to your support, but we regret to inform you that we will be terminating the service on Monday, April 27th, 2026. We apologize for not meeting the expectations of everyone who supported Isekai Isekai, and we would like to express our sincere gratitude to everyone who has enjoyed the game.”

Beginning today, players will be unable to buy the currency of the mobile game, “Reincarnation Stones,” with memberships to the outing ending in February. While the game services will be suspended at the end of April, COLOPL has confirmed that gamers will still be able to play the game itself as a result of its final update in “Version 6.0.0.” Starting on July 27th this summer, the company confirmed that data transfers will no longer be possible, so if you want to experience this isekai adventure, you’d better hop in now while you can.

While an official anime series for Isekai Isekai was never confirmed, this doesn’t mean that the genre hasn’t seen its fair share of crossovers in the past. Isekai Quartet is a comedy-centric series that has three seasons to its name and brings together some of the biggest characters of the genre under one roof. So far, the anime franchises that make up the anime adaptation include Konosuba: God’s Blessing on This Wonderful World, Overlord, Re:Zero – Starting Life in Another World, The Saga of Tanya The Evil, The Rising of The Shield Hero, and The Eminence in Shadow are just a few examples of the series involved.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!

Via Isekai Isekai Official Website