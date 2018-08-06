Review: ‘Voltron’ Season 7 Soars As The Show’s Most Emotional, Intense Addition Yet

Netflix is six seasons into one of its most successful original series, and its latest season somehow manages to top those which came before it. Voltron: Legendary Defender is no stranger to truly stellar storylines, but season seven funnels the emotional upheaval presented in season six into a set of seriously stunning episodes.

Spoilers for Voltron seasons 1-6 lie below! You’ve been warned!

Videos by ComicBook.com

At the end of season six, the Paladins of Voltron were stranded after an explosive clash with Lotor. Despite the team’s hopes, their Galra ally turned out to be more foe than friend, and the pilots paid dearly for it. Not only was Coran forced to sacrifice the Castle of Lions, but Lotor’s betrayal revealed a long-kept secret about Shiro that blindsided the team. These twists made for one intense cliffhanger, and Voltron‘s new season addresses all those questions and more with a good sprinkling of whump.

With an extended episode order, season seven will leave fans riveted as the Paladins of Voltron come upon their next mission. With Lotor gone, the new season follows the pilots as they finally embark on their long trek back to Earth. While one episode is fully dedicated to giving the team a comedic break, Voltron‘s latest season is heavier than any before it, but its Paladins prove they’ve matured enough to bare such weight.

In one way, Voltron‘s new season is focused singularly on the Paladin’s surprising homecoming. The team has been consistent with its want to return to Earth, but the home they come back to is not the one they remember. While the Paladins fought the Galra in deep space, Earth was left to oversee its own destiny, and the Paladins are more than shocked when they learn what humanity turned into during their absence.

Aside from the team’s journey to Earth, Voltron spends the rest of its new season testing the limits of its leads’ relationships. War has never felt so personal to the team in the wake of season six, and each of its characters come together (or pull apart) in response to said stress.

While characters like Pidge and Allura take a backseat this season, the same cannot be said for Shiro. Not only has the soldier come back from the dead, but fans are given an intensely personal look into the losses Shiro has suffered. An early report from Voltron‘s creative team confirmed audiences will meet Adam, Shiro’s significant other from his Galaxy Garrison days, this season. The buzzed-about backstory is given a clear address, and Adam’s introduction connects purposefully with Shiro’s new arc. The Black Paladin’s dizzying return home forces Shiro to explore how space changed him, but the Black Paladin is not the only hero who gets a spotlight.

Without giving anything away, fans will want to focus on three characters as season seven moves forward. Hunk finally gets a dedicated arc towards the season’s beginning which is long deserved and much appreciated. And, as season seven comes to an close, Keith and Lance step into their respective story lines. We learn a lot about the Paladins’ families, their longstanding allies, and a crush or two.

With a lengthy episode order, Voltron‘s new season has plenty of room to thrill, and it takes every inch given. While the show retains its space opera aesthetic, season seven really grounds Team Voltron and the things the Paladins have put at stake. Voltron manages to keep the season brisk without sacrificing any emotional asides, and its final two episodes will knock the breath right out of you. So, as expected, audiences need to brace themselves; Voltron is back and delivering its most emotional season yet!

Rating: 5 out of 5

Got questions about Voltron? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!