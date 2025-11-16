Re:Zero Sets Return for Season 4 With New Look Trailer

Re:Zero -Starting Life in Another World- is gearing up for its return to screens for Season 4, and the anime has finally set a release window for its new episodes with a new trailer and poster showing it off. 2026 is going to be a packed year for anime as like with this year, there are a both a ton of new franchises making their respective debuts and many more franchises making their return. This includes one of the biggest Isekai anime franchises of the last few years, and now it’s time to get ready for its return next year.

After previously confirming it was going to be making its debut sometime next year, Re:Zero -Starting Life in Another World- Season 4 has now confirmed that it’s going to be making its debut in April 2026 as part of the Spring 2026 anime schedule. A concrete release date has yet to be announced as of this time, but Kadokawa has shared some major updates for the new episodes with a brand new trailer, poster and cast additions for Season 4. Check it out in action below.

What’s New for Re:Zero Season 4?

Re:Zero -Starting Life in Another World- Season 4 will be making its premiere in Japan sometime in April 2026, and Crunchyroll had previously confirmed that it will be streaming its new episodes alongside their launch next year. It’s also where you can catch up with everything that has happened in the previous three seasons and OVA specials, and that’s going to be necessary as Season 4 is going to be picking up right from where it all left off at the end of all of the chaos at the end of the third season. Especially as some new faces get ready to make their debut.

It’s been confirmed that Tomokazu Sugita will be joining the anime as Reid Astrea, who’s described as being the very first Sword Saint and the founding member of the Astrea family. As for joining the series, Sugita shared the following comment of excitement, “Who can possibly hold this man in check? Taking on this role, I sometimes feel as if I might lose the reins and get dragged along. That mixture of fear and exhilaration is undeniable. Please be careful—but I also hope you’ll look forward to it!” The staff from the previous seasons will return as well.

What to Know for Re:Zero Season 4

Re:Zero -Starting Life in Another World- Season 4 also previously confirmed that Fairouz Ai will be joining the cast as another new addition named Shaula, but her role in the new episodes has yet to be confirmed as of this time. Masahiro Shinohara returns from the third season of the anime to direct the new episodes for production studio WHITE FOX. Masahiro Yokotani will be overseeing the scripts, Haruka Sagawa will be providing the character designs, Keitaro Chiba will be providing the monster designs, and Kenichiro Suehiro will be composing the music.

Yusuke Kobayashi and Rie Takahashi will be returning as the voices of Natsuki Subaru and Emilia, respectively. The voice cast from the previous seasons are set to make their return to the new episodes as well, but there’s a hope that there will be a lot more of Rem seen in the new episodes than before. With Rem finally being brought back into the spotlight, there’s a chance she might finally wake up soon.

