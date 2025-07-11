Re:Zero Season 4 Shares Surprising New Look at Rem & More

Re:Zero -Starting Life in Another World-‘s highly anticipated next and fourth season will feature some dramatic changes in character designs as well as a change in location, and the looks of the characters have finally been revealed. The hit isekai series is coming back yet again to adapt one of its most popular arcs after a climactic and action-packed conclusion to Season 3, returning the series to its more adventurous side.

The official X (formerly Twitter) account of the Re:Zero anime has unveiled the character visuals ahead of its next year’s premiere, with a new visual each day. The first was the protagonist, Natsuki Subaru, who changed into a black robe and green shirt. Emilia was next, looking as gorgeous as ever, wearing a white robe. Beatrice looked exactly the same, perfectly in character, and Ram adorned a light green maid outfit. Finally, Rem’s character visual, which garnered the most traction, was unveiled, and it was her in a wheelchair and in a state of comatose. The season has been receiving many updates and information despite the release date being quite some time away, which is very reassuring and shows the production is going very well.

Rem’s New Look Signifies Great Character Development

Re:Zero – Starting Life in Another World follows Subaru Natsuki, a high school student who is suddenly transported to a fantasy world while returning from a convenience store. With no idea who summoned him, Subaru quickly finds himself in danger—but is saved by a mysterious silver-haired girl and her spirit companion. Determined to repay her kindness, Subaru helps her search for a lost item. However, both are brutally killed. Subaru then awakens at the moment he first arrived, discovering he has gained the power “Return by Death,” rewinding time by dying. Now, he must break the cycle and save her.

Image Courtesy of White Fox Image Courtesy of White Fox

Season 4 is set to begin adapting the long-awaited The Corridor of Memories, or more commonly known as Arc 6. Subaru, Emilia and their friends journey to the distant land of Lugunica, the Kingdom of Dragons, in order to reach the Pleiades Watchtower and undo the effects of the Battle of Priestella and help Rem wake up from her coma and gain back her memories. Although the arc is much less action-oriented than previous ones thus far, it is regarded as some of Nagatsuki Tappei’s best storytelling, in character, world-building and mysteries. There is a lot to be excited about in this arc, and while Rem’s role is limited for obvious reasons, her new situation will see some of her best character growth and catapult her to one of Re:Zero‘s finest characters.