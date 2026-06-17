Crunchyroll’s Biggest Isekai Confirms Release Date for Return With First Look Reveal

Crunchyroll‘s biggest Isekai franchise has ended its first major arc this Spring, and it’s dropped the first look at its next major arc coming after a short hiatus. Fans have gotten to see all kinds of cool Isekai anime releases through the year thus far, and that includes some major blockbusters that have returned for new episodes. Re:Zero -Starting Life in Another World- kicked off a whole new slate of challenges for Natsuki Subaru with Season 4, and it has wrapped up its run this Spring with its first major finale.

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Thankfully, this is far from the end of Re:Zero -Starting Life in Another World- Season 4. Episode 11 of the season is the finale for the “Loss Arc,” but the anime will be taking a brief hiatus before returning with a second cour of episodes hitting later this Summer. Making its debut on August 12th, you can check out the first look at what’s coming in the new “The Recapture Arc” coming in the second half of the anime’s fourth season below.

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Re:Zero -Starting Life in Another World- Season 4 “The Recapture Arc” will kick off its run on Saturday, August 12th in Japan. This arc will run for eight episodes in total, and Crunchyroll will be streaming the episodes outside of Japan when they hit. The second half of the season will feature a returning production staff and cast from the first half, so make sure you catch up with everything in the meantime. That’s especially true as Subaru’s latest test has been one of the most violent and complicated yet.

In search of a cure for Rem and Julius after being attacked by Gluttony, Subaru and the others have come to a mysterious tower in the middle of a desert. Needing to surpass certain tests to make it to the next floors, they’ve reached a stopping point that Subaru needs to figure out how to overcome. But now he’s lost his memory, and is possessed by this strange voice that seemingly is forcing him (and potentially the others) to kill. After that latest finale, it’s only going to get wilder from here on out.

What’s Next for Re:Zero Season 4?

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Much like how the “Loss Arc” saw Subaru lose his memory and start spiraling down a dark path, “The Recapture Arc” is a turning point where he can now find his way out of that darkness. The final episode features a special performance from Emilia voice actor Rie Takahashi (which you can check out in the video above), and it’s the first time since the very first season that Takahashi has performed a song for the series.

Doing so in order to commemorate Re:Zero -Starting Life in Another World-‘s 10th anniversary, “Stay Alive ~Regain~,” is Takahashi’s way of tapping into all of the emotions heading into the next arc, “While preserving the feelings and spirit of the original song, I embraced it with the warmth that Emilia carries in her heart today,” she begins. “Somehow, it felt as though the song had naturally become one that gently stays by Subaru’s side.”

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