Ricardo Silva, a Latin Dragon Ball and Digimon Star, Has Died at 67

Today, the Dragon Ball community is mourning the loss of one of its own. A new report has confirmed Ricard Silva, a star in the Latin American anime industry, has passed away. He was 67 years old.

The news was shared on Twitter through the singer's official page. A touching message was posted informing fans of Silva's passing, and netizens have flooded with the page with tributes in its wake.

Queridos amigos y familia pic.twitter.com/6po8BnNov6 — Ricardo Silva E. (@Ricardo_Silva_E) February 8, 2021

"To my friends and followers, thanks, thanks and more thanks for your love, support, trust, thanks for a life full of light. I leave you a great legacy and I will always be present in it. I want to tell you I'm leaving in calm, without pain, without unfinished businesses, I forgave and also forgave myself," the message from Silva reads.

"Don't cry, be happy, remember me and think about me with a smile and my great passion for music. No matter what happens... I'm fine now."

For anyone who is not familiar with Silva, the singer performed a number of songs for hit anime series in the 1990s. He did the theme song for Digimon Adventure 02 as well as Eyeshield 21, Pokemon, Ninja Robots, and Captain Tsubasa J. Of course, Silva was best-known for his work on Dragon Ball. The singer performed theme songs for Dragon Ball Z, Dragon Ball GT, and a couple of movies. His cover of "Cha-La Head-Cha-La" remains a classic to this day. Now, netizens are rushing to re-listen to those tracks in the wake of Silva's death, and they promise his legacy will live on through his work.

Our thoughts are with Silva's loved ones during this difficult time. May he rest in peace.