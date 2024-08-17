Rick and Morty: The Anime Introduces Brand New Main Characters

Rick and Morty: The Anime has officially kicked off its new take on the Adult Swim original animated series, and with it has introduced some brand new main characters to the wider multiverse. Rick and Morty: The Anime is a whole new take on the story imagining Rick and Morty within a new anime version of their world. While the series has brought over many of the same characters seen in the main TV series, it’s also making sure to tell its own story. This is especially true after the first episode introduced some of its own unique characters to mix things up further.

Rick and Morty: The Anime‘s first episode not only brings in its own multiverse to the wider Rick and Morty franchise, but also introduces Elle and Frank. These two characters seem to be very important to Morty as of what’s been seen through the premiere, and will likely play a role in the series moving forward as they serve as figures of support for Morty in different ways than he might not be privy to in the original incarnation of the character.

Elle in Rick and Morty: The Anime Episode 1

Who Are Elle and Frank in Rick and Morty: The Anime?

Rick and Morty: The Anime sees Morty playing a VR game Rick makes before space and time start folding in on themselves thanks to one of Rick’s other devices. It has an impact on both the game and real worlds before too long, and thus Morty has to live several different lives in the game. These different lives see him interacting with a new character named Frank. This character goes from ignoring Morty being in peril in one universe, to saving him in another, to then being a close friend and confidant in another.

Through all of this Morty also runs into Elle, a mysterious girl who says she’s a warrior who controls time and has been waiting to reunite with Morty. It’s clear that she and Morty share a romantic relationship, and through the pockets of time seen in the episode they’ve done this many times before. But as the premiere came to an end, the two were separated. It’s yet to be revealed how much further Elle and Frank will be involved in the coming series, but they’re already shaking things up in some key ways for Morty not seen in the original.