Rick and Morty Season 5 Finale Gives Rick a Wild Anime Makeover

Rick and Morty came to a close this past weekend with its season five finale, and it did not disappoint. The massive episode welcomed a bunch of important details about Rick while paying a visit to Evil Morty amongst others. The hour-long event still has fans buzzed online, and it seems some are just ogling at Rick's special anime makeover.

The whole thing came to light when Rick and Morty's season finale got started with a cold open. The clip, which is known as "The Crown Man", checks in on the old man in an old village. When its people come under attack by renegade owls, Rick shows up in his Van Hellsing out, and he takes the bird folk out with some gnarly trained crows.

The look might seem outlandish to you, but Crow Rick is far from strange. The show took time to introduce the character in a previous anime blip, and this finale went on to fold Crow Rick into the medium. Now, this gothic mech look is part of Rick and Morty canon, so you can see why fans are obsessed with the anime design.

With season five over, fans are left waiting for more details on Rick and Morty, but few have come to light. Cartoon Network and Adult Swim ordered dozens of episodes from Dan Harmon and Justin Roiland years ago. There is a lot left untouched in that order, so the crew is hard at work.

In the meantime, fans of Rick and Morty have little things to enjoy. For one, the show dipped its toes into the world of live-action courtesy of Christopher Lloyd. The actor, who is best known for playing Doc Brown in Back to the Future, signed up to play Rick in several live-action promos. He was joined by Jaeden Martell (It) who played Morty, and fans are rallying for the pair to get their own live-action movie given their on-screen chemistry.

