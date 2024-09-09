Rick and Morty: The Anime Teases Jerry's Adventure With Episode 5 Preview

Rick and Morty: The Anime will be reaching the halfway point of its run with the next episode, and an early preview for Episode 5 is teasing Jerry's own adventure. Rick and Morty: The Anime has introduced fans to a whole new multiverse within the wider scope of the Rick and Morty multiverse overall. This new anime has been sharing new takes on the Smith Family with the first few episodes of its run so far, and has been telling a story across space and time as a new device has been shuffling things around for Rick and the other characters.

Rick and Morty: The Anime has been fairly mysterious thus far as a result of all of these space and time shake ups due to the time entropy device, but one character who has been on the outside of it all is Jerry. Jerry not being a part of the regular adventures carries over from the main series, but the anime has also shown very little of what this version of Jerry has been up to while all of this has been going down. By the looks of the preview for the next episode, it seems like that's going to change with his own adventure.

Rick and Morty: The Anime – Jerry's First Adventure

Rick and Morty: The Anime Episode 5 is teasing Jerry entering the spotlight for his first real focus episode of the series. Jerry is a fun character to follow in the original series due to haphazardly falling into huge situations, and that undoubtedly looks like the case with the anime version of the character as well. The early look into Episode 5 shared by Adult Swim sees a debut of the anime version of Cronenberg Universe Jerry, who finds a mysterious sword within a destroyed version of Rick's garage. Then, it transports him to the main Rick and Morty: The Anime universe.

Cronenberg Jerry is not the only returning character from the main series making their anime debut in Rick and Morty: The Anime Episode 5, however, as the preview also reveals the first look at Mr. Nimbus. This foe was originally introduced to the series during Rick and Morty Season 5 as a way to explain why Rick tends to avoid the oceans during his many wacky adventures, and it's clear that the two have the same dynamic with the anime as well as the foe wanted to eliminate the mysterious sword.

How to Watch Rick and Morty: The Anime Episode 5

Teased to be a weapon that can unleash a mass of darkness, and too dangerous for Mr. Nimbus himself to want to deal with, the two Jerrys are now wrapped up in a much bigger adventure than expected before. It's yet to be revealed how this will also factor into all of the space and time mix ups seen in the previous episodes of the series, but these two Jerrys uniting in this way is a clear result of all of that mess that's happened so far. Thankfully, we'll be getting answers to how all of this shakes out soon enough when the next episode premieres later this week.

As for when you can check out the episode itself, Rick and Morty: The Anime Episode 5 is titled "Family" and will be premiering its English dub release with Adult Swim on Thursday, September 12th at midnight before airing its Japanese release on Saturday, September 14th (with the episode then being available to stream with Max the next day). The episode is teased as such, "Jerry does something bad, or maybe it is good; so now the Yakuza are after the Smiths."