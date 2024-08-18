Rick and Morty: The Anime Debuts A New Multiverse

Rick and Morty: The Anime has kicked off its spinoff series run with its first episode, and the premiere has introduced a new multiverse within the wider Rick and Morty franchise. One of the reasons Rick and Morty appeals to fans is that outside of the comedy seen in any given episode, there are science fiction ideas that often lead to great stories exploring each of the characters in new ways. This has led to an expansion to a wider multiverse of potential paths for each of these stories to head down, and that trend continues with the new anime series.

Rick and Morty: The Anime has premiered its first episode, and not only messes with space and time it debuts a whole new side of the multiverse. The Rick and Morty introduced in the anime seem like the same Rick and Morty from the original animated series, but it’s quickly revealed that they also exist within their own universe that’s folding in on itself as Rick’s newest device begins to mess with the boundaries of space and time.

Adult Morty in Rick and Morty: The Anime

What Is Rick and Morty’s New Anime Multiverse?

Rick and Morty: The Anime Episode 1 introduces a Rick that’s still dealing with the Galactic Federation. This Rick is being chased after because his newest device is slowing down the decay of time, but they see it as some kind of bomb. Through the first episode, it’s clear that Rick finds himself within a sort of time loop but also experiencing multiple realities progress at the same time. It’s also something Morty, who’s playing a VR game, is also going through as he experiences different kinds of lives and deaths as a result.

It’s not quite clear just yet where the anime sits within the grander multiverse first introduced into the main Rick and Morty series, but it seems like the anime also has a multiverse of its own outside of what we might have seen in the prior series. It’s going by its own set of rules, and likely will continue to do as we meet not only new characters exclusive to this series, but new versions of the characters seen in other universes.

If you wanted to keep up with this new multiverse, Rick and Morty: The Anime airs on Adult Swim on Thursdays and Saturdays at midnight, and streaming with Max the next day.