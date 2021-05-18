Rick and Morty Creator Sparks Backlash with Plans for Blockchain Series

Rick and Morty is one of the biggest series on TV, and Dan Harmon is to thank for the show. As a co-creator of the hit comedy, Harmon has become a face of fandom, and it seems he has a new title in the works. But as it turns out, Harmon's next series is already pushing forward controversy thanks to its blockchain status.

According to a recent Upfront presentation by Fox, Harmon's new show will be known as Krapopolis. The show will be the first animated one on the blockchain, and it has roped in other brands like Bento Box to use Krapopolis for an NFT debut. The show will help found a side gig for Fox and Bento Box that makes NFTs and puts them on the market.

"We are presenting a fall lineup that builds upon FOX's legacy of bold stories and truth-telling-characters; stories that meet and reflect the cultural moment. FOX believes it's a time for series that offer hope and to speak to American audiences with themes of reinvention and second chances," Charlie Collier, the CEO of FOX Entertainment, said.

"Alongside our programming focus, we are forging ahead with a clear, 100% ad-supported vision. FOX's acquisition of free-ad-focused Tubi has allowed us to expand our broadcast offering, bringing scale across both linear and streaming, all without any paywalls or subscriptions. This is a strategy that deepens FOX's relationship with our audience and advertising partners, and it will continue to set FOX apart."

As you can see below, the Rick and Morty fandom is split over the announcement as some of Harmon's die-hard fans are eager to see how this title goes. But for some, the moral and environmental strain of NFTs has turned them against Krapopolis. Fox may be able to turn that reputation around before the show goes live, but for now, Harmon's blockchain experiment has a lot to prove to netizens.

