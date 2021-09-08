Rick and Morty Drops Tremors Jumpscare in New Promo

Rick and Morty has had a big summer, and things came to a head for the show this week. If you did not know, the TV series hit its season five finale. The episode made some massive revelations, and the hour-long event came complete with special promos. And now, a new one is live that brings Tremors back to the screen.

As you can see below, the Rick and Morty promo went live on Adult Swim, and it had fans on edge from the start. The clip, which was done in claymation, begins with a wide shot of a desert plain. Rick and Morty are found huddling on a rock for safety even though no threat can be seen. But if you have seen Tremors, you know the danger lurks just underneath the sand.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Rick and Morty Tremors pic.twitter.com/eAiOPVAgtr — Swimpedia (@swimpedia) September 8, 2021

The reel moves forward as Morty reaches for some of his things, but an alien worm jumps out at him shortly after. The kid survives only thanks to Rick’s reflexes, and the pair are left to sit on the island.

This Tremors mash-up might seem odd, but it makes sense given the missions Rick and Morty take. In the 1990s film, Tremors saw sandworms hit up Earth, and a wacky bloodbath came from it. However, it seems like Rick may have landed himself on the homeworld of the Graboids. This would spell danger for the space-traveling scientist, but he has gotten himself out of wilder situations.

While this crossover does exist in some form now, fans want to see Tremors take on Rick and Morty for real. The show’s team could make it happen if they want. Rick and Morty is all about pop culture references and irreverent humor. Tremors would suit the animated comedy just fine, so fans can keep their fingers crossed for season six. Co-creators Justin Roiland and Dan Harmon are guiding the team through episodes right now. So if we are lucky, season six will go live in 2022.

What do you think of this Tremors crossover? Do you need a whole Rick and Morty episode like this? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.