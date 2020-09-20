Rick and Morty's Vat of Acid Episode Wins Emmy for Best Animated Series

✖

The 72nd Primetime Emmy Awards are now underway, and Rick and Morty has officially won the award for Outstanding Animated Program. It's been a huge year for the fan favorite Adult Swim animated series as not only did it return for the final half of its fourth season, but that final half was so well received it actually managed to nab yet another award for the franchise! Rick and Morty Season 4's eighth episode, "The Vat of Acid Episode" was nominated alongside some other notable animated heavy hitters, yet walked away with the victory!

Rick and Morty Season 4 Episode 8, "The Vat of Acid Episode," had been nominated for the Emmy for Outstanding Animated Program alongside fellow nominees such as Big Mouth's "Disclosure The Movie: The Musical!," Bob's Burgers' "Pig Trouble In Little Tina," BoJack Horseman's "The View From Halfway Down," and The Simpsons' "Thanksgiving of Horror." This was the third nomination and second win for the animated series overall.

"The Vat of Acid Episode" was the third nomination following "Virtual Rick-ality" for Outstanding Creative Achievement in Interactive Media Within a Scripted Program, and second win for Outstanding Animated Program for Season 3 episode, "Pickle Rick." When Season 4 made its return for the final five episodes earlier this year, the vat of acid focused episode was one that got the most fans talking.

The fourth season of the series did get off to a rough start with its first five episodes back towards the end of 2019, but the final five that made their debut this year were some of the best in the series overall. "The Vat of Acid Episode" definitely stands even higher than that for its tight central premise, and it's clear that those behind the Emmy Awards for the year felt the same.

This win might sting for fans of Bojack Horseman, especially considering it did not take the win for its final season, but it's a huge one for fans of the Adult Swim series. Rick and Morty is currently working on Season 5 of the series, but there is no release date or window set for it yet as of this writing.

