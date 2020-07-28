Emmy Awards 2020: Rick and Morty Nominated for Best Animated Series

✖

The nominations for the 72nd Primetime Emmy Awards have been officially revealed, and Rick and Morty has nabbed a nomination for Outstanding Animated Program! Fans of the franchise know just how big of a year it has been for the Adult Swim animated series as not only did it return for its much anticipated fourth season, but it has been branching out with experimental anime shorts showing off new uses for the titular duo. But there was one particular episode during the fourth season that stood out among the others, and it's the one honored with a nomination!

Rick and Morty Season 4 Episode 8, "The Vat of Acid Episode," has been nominated for the Emmy for Outstanding Animated Program alongside fellow nominees Big Mouth's "Disclosure The Movie: The Musical!," Bob's Burgers' "Pig Trouble In Little Tina," BoJack Horseman's "The View From Halfway Down," and The Simpsons' "Thanksgiving of Horror." Rick and Morty's official Twitter account celebrated the news too!

This marks the third nomination for the series overall since 2018 following a nomination of "Virtual Rickality" for Outstanding Creative Achievement in Interactive Media Within a Scripted Program and a win for Outstanding Animated Program that same year for the Pickle Rick episode. It does have a shot at winning this year, but it's going to be tough considering the rest of the nominees!

Congrats to the #RickandMorty team on their #Emmy nomination! "The Vat of Acid Episode" has been nominated for 'Outstanding Animated Program'. pic.twitter.com/WlkxkUxE9v — Rick and Morty (@RickandMorty) July 28, 2020

The Vat of Acid Episode definitely stands out as the best episode of the fourth season as it played with the formula of the series, and eventually revealed a "prestige" moment of its own. While this is second nature for the series, it seemed to hit that much harder in this episode specifically as it also further reflected just how petty Rick could be. It's going to be a tough episode to beat when the series returns for Season 5!

Are you excited to see that Rick and Morty was nominated for an Emmy this year? Is "The Vat of Acid Episode" truly the standout of the season, or should the honor have gone to another pick? What were your favorite moments from the latest season overall? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.