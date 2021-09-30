Rick and Morty Announces 2021 Halloween Short

Rick and Morty are ready to push ahead with the spookiest season of the year. Despite season five ending just recently, the show will make a comeback in just a matter of days. It turns out a Halloween special is cooking up for Rick behind the scenes, and fans have been told a bit about the short at last.

The update comes from the most unlikely of sources this time around. Rick and Morty is keeping quiet about the short, but Cartoon Network did out the special. Toonami shared the update when it posted its schedule for October 16th. The late-night block will cater to DC Comics fans with a few titles, but things will end with a look at Rick and Morty.

According to the schedule, the show’s spooky short is titled The Great Yokai Battle of Akihabara. The short will air early in the morning on October 17th at 4:15 EST. There is no word on the short’s runtime at the moment, but Rick and Morty fans can expect it to run ten minutes or so.

Over in Canada, Adult Swim dished even more details about the short. The foreign account posted a description of the Halloween special which reads, “Rick plans to build the ultimate AI toaster; Things take a strange turn when he and Morty are forced to travel to Akihabara for spare parts.”

As you can see, this short will be a wild one, and it will pack Rick and Morty with another short. After all, the animated comedy has commission a number of them to date, and some of its best have leaned into Japan. Rick and Morty‘s anime shorts remain favorites with fans to this day, and this Halloween special could follow suit. So if you want to ring in the spooky season with this Adult Swim hit, your dream is about to come true.

Will you be checking out this Halloween short ahead of the holiday? Are you missing Rick and Morty already after season five?