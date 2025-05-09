Demon Slayer Celebrates Rengoku’s Birthday With Swag for Return of Its Best Movie

The highly anticipated Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle film is still months away, promising some of the best fights in the show. Demon Slayer’s latest season ends on a major cliffhanger as the Hashiras and the other Demon Slayers are pulled inside the Infinity Castle for a final conflict against the Upper Moons and Muzan Kibutsuji. Following the glorious success of the Infinity Train film, the studio decided to release a trilogy for the final arc. The trilogy is also expected to adapt the Sunrise Showdown Arc of the manga, where the Demon Slayers fight against their strongest enemy.

However, before the Infinity Castle film’s release, Ufotable is bringing back the Mugen Train movie to the theaters, which is around the same time as Kyōjurō Rengoku’s birthday. Rengoku had a major role to play in the Infinity Train Arc, and his fight with Akaza is still considered one of the best in the show. His bravery and sacrifice made him one of the fan-favorite characters. Since the Infinity Train Arc is being released in Japan on May 8th, 2025, all the attendees will get a special Kyōjurō Rengoku Birthday Card; unfortunately, the offer is exclusive to Japanese theaters. According to the official account on X, the Infinity Train film will be shown in theaters for five weeks. Additionally, the film is being re-released on May 14th in the U.S., Canada, as well as selected international territories.

Demon Slayer: Infinity Train Film Is the Highest-Grossing Anime Film of All Time

Ufotable is known for its stellar animation, fluid scenes, and incredible fight choreography, but there’s more to the series’ success than that. Demon Slayer isn’t popular in Japan just for its spectacular story, but also because it’s brimming with Japanese culture and folklore. After the anime adaptation was released, the show became a global hit. The Infinity Train film, which was released in 2020, is still the highest-grossing anime film of all time with over 500 million dollars worldwide gross, breaking the record of Studio Ghibli’s classic Spirited Away, which previously held the record.

The arc focuses on Rengoku’s mission, where he is sent alone to eliminate a demon causing the disappearance of passengers. Tanjiro and his friends join him later on and lend him a hand. An Upper Moon Six demon with a strange Blood Demon Art was the culprit. While the Demon Slayers were able to defeat the demon, things turned for the worse when an Upper Moon Two showed up. Tanjiro and the others were in no position to fight, nor were they strong enough to defeat Akaza either.

Additionally, while the Hashiras had defeated the Twelve Kizuki before, none of them were strong enough to fight against the Upper Moons. Even so, Rengoku stood his ground and prioritized the people’s safety. He completed his mission without even a single casualty, a rare feat in the world of Demon Slayer. According to the official website, the re-release of the films outside of Japan will include both subbed and dubbed versions, and tickets have been on sale since April 30th.

H/T: @kimetsu_off on X