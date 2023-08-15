Rick and Morty Season 7 Announces Release Date Reveal

Get ready, Rick and Morty fans. A new era is coming for the hit animated series, after all. Following a slew of drama with co-creator Justin Roiland, Rick and Morty is ready to make its way back to television. The show's seventh season is on the horizon, and a new teaser has just dropped confirming a special release date reveal.

According to the teaser below, Rick and Morty will announce its release date for season 7 next week. We don't know when exactly the Adult Swim series plans to return, but this promo confirms it will be in 2023. Some rumors suggest Rick and Morty would stage a comeback in 2024, but that doesn't appear to be the case.

It’s Rick v. Rick Prime – Season 7 premiere date drops next week #rickandmorty pic.twitter.com/G1jSO189nj — Rick and Morty (@RickandMorty) August 15, 2023

As for what we can expect from Rick and Morty season 7, the biggest change will be in its stars. After all, Roiland is no longer attached to Rick and Morty. The co-creator was removed from the series by Adult Swim after news of their legal situation came to light in early 2023. The ordeal prompted Roiland to exit other projects such as Solar Opposites, so the creator's roles needed to be recast. In the Hulu animated series, Dan Stevens was brought in to voice Roiland's Korvo, but no word has been given on who will fill his shoes in Rick and Morty.

For those not familiar with Roiland's recent drama, reports surfaced this year that the writer-actor was arrested in August 2020 on charges of domestic battery and false imprisonment. The case was kept quiet until NBC News broke the case in January 2023, and this update spurred a wave of colleagues to come forward with stories about Roiland. He was accused of sexual harassment by multiple sources including musicians Allie Goertz. While the criminal charges against Roiland were dropped in March 2023 due to insufficient evidence, the backlash against the creator by his colleagues tanked his reputation. And by then, Roiland had already been removed from most of his projects.

With Rick and Morty season 7 on the horizon, all eyes are on the show to see how it fares without Roiland. The creator was an integral part of the show, so many fans are unsure how the Adult Swim series will look when it returns. So if you are just as curious as us, you better keep your eyes wide open next week!

