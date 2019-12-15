Rick and Morty Season 4, Episode 5: What Time and How to Watch

Aw geez, you’re probably wondering how to watch Rick and Morty for the midseason finale, and what time it will be on Adult Swim. While many fans are eagerly anticipating the release of the new episode, and the last installment of 2019, they should know by know that time is just a construct designed to create anxiety in our effort to create meaningless experiences that will never mean anything except our own personal gratification. But for those less enlightened, we have what you need to know if you’re trying to watch the new episode of Rick and Morty this evening.

The new episode of Rick and Morty, called “Rattlestar Ricklactica,” will air on Adult Swim at 11:30pm ET. There are other ways to watch it if you won’t be in front of your cable box this evening, as you can access the livestream of the series by logging into whichever provider you’re subscribed to — so long as you have Adult Swim in your cable package.

If you’re a cord cutter, there are other options you can use. Hulu+ Live TV, YouTube TV, FuboTV, Sling, and PlayStation Vue all offer live streams of Cartoon Network and the late-night Adult Swim block.

If you’re ok with missing out on the live broadcast, you can use your cable subscription to check out the Adult Swim library updating with the episode tomorrow. Or, if you use a service like Amazon or Apple TV, you can pay for the episode or full season and the uncensored version will be available in the morning.

Unfortunately, this is the last episode of 2019 as Rick and Morty will be taking a break for the foreseeable future. There’s no word yet on when the show will return to air the second half of Season 4, though it is possible this is only a break over the holidays.

Before production began on Season 4, show creators Dan Harmon and Justin Roiland signed a new contract between their studio and Adult Swim, promising that they would make 70 episodes and securing job security for everyone involved with the series. Harmon himself told EW earlier this year that it’s unlikely we’ll see long gaps between new episodes.

“I think it’s safe to say without fear of being wrong that the gap between seasons 3 and 4 will be the longest and last time that it’s ever so long that it’s ridiculous,” Harmon explained. “I don’t know how fast we can do it, but I know it will never be this long again. There were so many things that had to be settled before we even started season 4, and it’s really safe to say — as Justin says — we’re literally writing season 5 while finishing season 4 just to force ourselves to commit to a certain schedule.”

