Rick and Morty Fans Can't Believe Clone Beth Made a Comeback

Rick and Morty finally debuted its explosive Season 4 finale, and it surprisingly brought back Clone Beth into the fold. In the previous season finale, Rick offered Beth the chance to clone herself and escape from her current family life without ever really knowing one way or the other. It was left vague as to which one she actually chose, but the Season 4 finale finally brought and answer to this question. As it turns out, Beth had actually left the choice up to her father as to whether or not she would be cloned and allowed to escape from her life.

Meaning Season 4 went out finally closing this story for now as the Clone Beth (of which we presume is the clone) had actually went out into space because Rick had decided that it would be neat to have a version of his daughter out having adventures in space somewhere. But fans also were surprised to see just how well these two Beths get along.

Season 5 will have plenty of questions to answer when it premieres, but until then fans are still reeling from all of the new mysterious springing up thanks to this major comeback.