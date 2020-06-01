Rick and Morty Fans Can't Believe Clone Beth Made a Comeback
Rick and Morty finally debuted its explosive Season 4 finale, and it surprisingly brought back Clone Beth into the fold. In the previous season finale, Rick offered Beth the chance to clone herself and escape from her current family life without ever really knowing one way or the other. It was left vague as to which one she actually chose, but the Season 4 finale finally brought and answer to this question. As it turns out, Beth had actually left the choice up to her father as to whether or not she would be cloned and allowed to escape from her life.
Meaning Season 4 went out finally closing this story for now as the Clone Beth (of which we presume is the clone) had actually went out into space because Rick had decided that it would be neat to have a version of his daughter out having adventures in space somewhere. But fans also were surprised to see just how well these two Beths get along.
Season 5 will have plenty of questions to answer when it premieres, but until then fans are still reeling from all of the new mysterious springing up thanks to this major comeback. Read on to see what fans are saying, and let us know your thoughts in the comments! You can also reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!
A Familiar Face
Beth and Beth right now #RickandMorty pic.twitter.com/JUzTboku2B— Joku🍜 (@Josephers15) June 1, 2020
Did She Though?
So Beth did actually leave the family after all #RickandMorty— Juelz (@justdoinit23) June 1, 2020
It Really Did Seem Like an End of Series Idea...
The Cloned Beth episode was dark and funny, but I thought they'd wait til the end of the series and leave us with a cliffhanger. The new Bird Person arch looks like a Robo Cop clone. #God #hoodquotes #rickandmorty #Daniel #Henry #Price #sexysunday #espanol #money #regankay— Hennessy and Weed (@HenryPr60960452) June 1, 2020
Are There Really Going to be Two Beths?
So there are going to be two Beth's now? And which is which is pretty much anyone's guess. Space Beth feels like the real one though. Ever since that episode Beth has felt off. But that was probably the process. #RickAndMorty— Stephen Williams (@siavm) June 1, 2020
It Really Was Star Wars...
the way #RickandMorty burned all of those storylines in that train episode, i didn't think they'd come back to the "Beth Clone" story so soon...this finale was DOPE tho. #CloneWars— Cobra Kai Ryssdal: Sweep The FED (@Kamm_Inc) June 1, 2020
Some Things Are Better Off Unknown...
#RickandMorty I'm glad we don't know who the real Beth is. pic.twitter.com/ZfjfM02SGO— Alex Xu (offline) (@crackedyellow) June 1, 2020
It Wasn't the Point Anyway
It doesn't matter who the "real Beth" is. That's not the point. #RickandMorty— Pikachu Dressed as A Witch (@Anthony_W82) June 1, 2020
That Ending Though
wow #RickandMorty pic.twitter.com/FfPGYVquoi— AlexTheSavior (@AlexTheS4v10r) June 1, 2020
Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.