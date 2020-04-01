Rick and Morty Fans Are Flipping Out Over New Trailer and Release Date

April Fools’ Day is upon us, but the dreaded holiday began with a legitimate treat, rather than a terrible prank. In the earliest hours of April 1st, Adult Swim surprise released a new trailer for the second half of Rick and Morty Season 4. Filled with action, space travel, and hilarious insults, the first look at Rick and Morty‘s return seems to be exactly what fans of the series were hoping for. They’re making their excitement more than clear on social media.

The highly-anticipated fourth season of Rick and Morty began in late 2019, but it was made clear to fans by the creators that the installment would be split into two groups of five episodes. The first five were already released, but no one had any idea when the second have would arrive. With the unveiling of this new trailer, we now know that the new episodes will begin airing on May 3rd.

After the trailer aired on Adult Swim, and made its subsequent debut online, folks haven’t been able to get enough. From the return of Snowball to the apparent Joker shout out, there is something for every Rick and Morty fan to enjoy.

Can’t wait for the new episodes of Rick and Morty to finally arrive? Neither can the other TV fans online. Check out some of the best reactions from the unexpected trailer drop.

