Rick And Morty Creator Hypes Season Six as "Amazing"

Rick And Morty's sixth season is set to hit Adult Swim on September 6th this fall. While the story of the new season is still wrapped in a mystery, a recent interview with co-creator Justin Roiland saw the voice of both Rick Sanchez and Morty Smith hype up season six of the surreal series and describe the episodes as "amazing". With the fifth season coming to an end via an event that has changed the universe of the Adult Swim series, there is definitely plenty of interesting territory for the upcoming installments to cover.

Justin Roiland is definitely a busy man, not just with Rick And Morty mind you, but also with his Hulu animated series, Solar Opposites, which recently released its third season and follows an alien family attempting to navigate Planet Earth with futuristic technology. On top of this series, Roiland also heads up a video game studio, which is working on the game High On Life.

In speaking with IGN, Roiland discussed how the sixth season will play on events from the series' past while also being a "quality season" at the end of the day:

"I will say that it's a bit more canonical. It really rewards fans of the show that have been watching up to this point I think we're kind of finally back into the rhythm of Rick and Morty, and I think Season 6 is... I didn't particularly think Season 5 was bad, but Season 6 is f*cking amazing. It really is a f*cking quality season."

During the interview, Roiland also took the opportunity to share his five favorite episodes of Rick And Morty, with the list consisting of Total Rickall, Rixty Minutes, Big Trouble in Little Sanchez, The Ricks Must Be Crazy, and M. Night Shaym-Aliens.

The official description for the sixth season of Rick And Morty reads as such:

"It's season six and Rick and Morty are back! Pick up where we left them, worse for wear and down on their luck. Will they manage to bounce back for more adventures? Or will they get swept up in an ocean of piss! Who knows?! Piss! Family! Intrigue! A bunch of dinosaurs! More piss! Another can't miss season of your favorite show."

Via IGN