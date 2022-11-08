Rick and Morty Season 6 Trailer Confirms Major Fan-Favorite Return

Rick and Morty is getting ready to return later this month with the final episodes of Season 6, and a new trailer for the final episodes has confirmed that major fan favorite character is making their return to the series! Rick and Morty has been running for such a long time and for so many episodes that fans have been introduced to all kinds of characters through its run. Some of these characters had made such an impact with their debuts that fans wanted to see more of them, and with a greater attention to continuity in the new season there's been more opportunity to bring them back than ever.

With Rick and Morty preparing to return for new episodes on November 20th, the series has released a new trailer showing off what fans could expect to see in the final episodes of the season. While there are so many visuals that it's hard to gauge exactly what will be happening when the new season hits, the trailer does make sure to confirm that the former Smith Family therapist, Dr. Wong, will be coming back to the series when Rick does a bit of therapy.

When Does Rick and Morty Season 6 Come Back With New Episodes?

The newest trailer for Rick and Morty Season 6 features Rick willingly returning to Dr. Wong's (voiced by Susan Sarandon in her original appearance) office and asking to talk. This confirms that the Smith Family continued to see her following her appearances in Season 3's "Pickle Rick" and Season 4's "Star Mort: Rickturn of the Jerri" and a mention in the fifth season. But the difference here is that Rick seemingly seeks out her help when he has been pushing against her in the past.

It could be a sign of the more changes we have seen in his character in the new season overall, and makes it much more exciting when Rick and Morty Season 6 returns for new episodes beginning on Sunday, November 20th at 11:00PM EST on Adult Swim. If you wanted to catch the season's episodes so far, you can find them on Adult Swim's official website and the first five seasons now streaming with HBO Max.

