Rick and Morty Pokes Fun at Fans With Season 6 Release Date Update

Adult Swim is definitely having fun with fans waiting on news of Rick and Morty’s Season 6 release! The fifth season of the fan favorite Adult Swim animated series wrapped up its run last year, and while previous seasons of the series had fans accustomed to long waits in between new episodes that changed between the releases of Season 4 and 5. In fact, it was confirmed by Adult Swim that Rick and Morty Season 6 would be making its debut some time in 2022. As the months roll on, fans have started to really wonder when the sixth season will actually air.

This anxiety has certainly been noticed by the team behind the series themselves as they recently shared a new update with fans on Instagram that teased about Rick and Morty‘s Season 6 release date. Taking a scene from the fifth season premiere in which Morty is crashing down to Earth following a disastrous adventure, Rick and Morty confirms to fans that the sixth season is “coming out” but hilariously omits any word on its potential release window or date. It’s quite the hilarious bit of trolling, and you can check it out for yourselves below:

As for when fans can actually expect to see the sixth season of the series, it is likely that Rick and Morty will be returning some time in late Summer or Fall if the releases of the fourth and fifth season are anything to go by. It could be that the new episodes are split into two halves like seen with Season 4, or could air a new slate before delaying the final few episodes for a few weeks as with Season 5. Either way, fans still have quite a bit of time to catch up before the new episodes debut!

If you wanted to catch up with the series’ full run before the new episodes make their premiere later this year, the first five seasons of Rick and Morty are now streaming with Hulu and HBO Max. If you still want to see more after that, there are a few special anime episodes that are only available to check out on Adult Swim’s official YouTube channel. They break down as such:

What do you think? Are you anxiously waiting for Rick and Morty Season 6 too? What do you hope to see in the new episodes when they premiere?